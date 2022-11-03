ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

By alexbossip
 5 days ago
We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by big budget Halloween costumes, Nelly‘s star-studded Mo-Town Revue in Atlanta, social media buzz over Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, Tyler James Williams spitting hot fire on ‘Sway In The Morning,’ the stars of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ shining at every press stop, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after pulling double duty on SNL.

Thee Stallion reminded everyone that she’s so much more than one of the best rappers and live performers in the game. In her opening monologue, she ran down her impressive résumé and aliases that include Tina Snow, Hot Girl Coach, “THAT b***h,” and now “Megan Thee (girl) that needs some sleep.”

In “Workout Class,” Megan used her top-tier twerking skills to lead a fitness class as “Sergeant Cake” who promised to get “booty booty booty booty rockin’ everywhere” in time for Hottieween.

The body-positive class featured modifications for flat-back fitness from her two assistants played by Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner. Little booties matter, too!

Meg also stunned with her pageant queen-themed performance of “Anxiety” off her latest album ‘Traumazine.’

The breath control, delivery, and choreography were flawless despite Megan’s tight corseted gown and vulnerable lyrics.

This week’s compilation features India Love delivering heat along with JuJu and Kash Doll living us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Brooke Valentine, Erica Fontaine, and Day Sulan so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.

