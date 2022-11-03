Read full article on original website
A wild outdoors video shares the moment that a kayaker gets absolutely pummeled by waves. The clip puts us all on the edge of our seats holding our breaths. We are certain the video will end in tragedy as we watch the waves shake up the kayaker and his vessel are thrown about in the water, headed right towards an island of jagged rocks.
