Trey Songz’s $20 Million Civil Rape Case Dismissed

R &B crooner Trey Songz can rest easier after a sexual assault civil case has been dismissed, TMZ reports.

The 38-year-old Virginia-born “Slow Motion” singer born Tremaine Neverson was accused of rape by a Jane Doe last February. In her civil case, she alleged that on March 26, 2016, years into a consensual relationship, that Neverson became a “savage rapist.”

At a party at his California home, it was alleged that Songz anally raped the accuser, who said she told him to stop multiple times. She says that she went to a hospital afterward, and an exam found that she suffered “severe anal tearing that might require surgery.” She was suing Songz for $20 million.

Songz’s lawyers successfully argued that a statute of limitations had expired before Jane Doe filed her civil case. It is now three years in California for those over 18, but the law was just changed in 2019. The Jane Doe in this case filed six years after the alleged attack.

Songz was cleared earlier this year in another sexual assault case that stemmed from an incident in November 2021. In that case, he was accused of the assault after bringing several women back to his room at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas, where Songz was celebrating his 37 th birthday. After a subsequent investigation, Las Vegas police declined to file charges.

At the time, his lawyers issued a statement that read, “We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

Songz released his eighth studio album, “Back Home,” on Atlantic Records in 2020. It features collaborations with Summer Walker , Davido, Ty Dolla $ign , and Swae Lee.