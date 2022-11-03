ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept-Oct. 2022?

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lix3c_0ixblu5Y00
BringMeTheNews

According to the Nielsen Audio ratings, the No. 1 station in the Twin Cities market in the latest reporting period is FM 100.3 KFXN, better known as sports talk station KFAN.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.

For example, a rating of 1 represents 1% of the total people listening to the radio within the market.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KFAN is No. 1 with a 8.2 share, which means 8.2% of the people who are listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Here are the top 25 stations Sept. 15-Oct. 12:

  1. KFAN - 8.2 (sports)
  2. KS95 - 6.8 (Hot AC)
  3. K102 - 6.5 (Country)
  4. Kool 108 - 6.3 (Classic Hits)
  5. 104.1 Jack FM - 6.0 (Adult Hits)
  6. MPR News - 5.7 (News/Talk)
  7. 101.3 KDWB - 5.6 (CHR)
  8. 92 KQRS - 5.4 (Classic Rock)
  9. 93X - 5.2 (Rock)
  10. 830 WCCO - 4.8 (News/Talk)
  11. 98.5 KTIS - 4.5 (Christian AC)
  12. Classical MPR - 3.9 (Classical)
  13. 89.3 The Current - 3.5 (AAA)
  14. Cities 97.1 - 3.5 (Hot AC)
  15. AM 1130 KTLK - 3.5 (Conservative Talk)
  16. 107.1 MyTalk - 2.9 (Entertainment Talk)
  17. 102.9 The Wolf - 2.8 (Country)
  18. 740 WDGY-AM - 1.7 (Oldies)
  19. Love 105 - 1.7 (Soft AC)
  20. Hot 102.5 - 1.4 (Hop Hop/R&B)
  21. Jazz 88 - 1.3 (Jazz)
  22. 106.1 BOB FM - 1.2 (Classic Country)
  23. 89.9 KMOJ - 0.8 (Adult R&B)
  24. 94.9 El Ray - 0.5 (Regional Mexican)
  25. SKOR North - 0.3 (Sports)

You can see the full list of ratings here.

In the Aug. 18 through Sept. 14 ratings, KFAN was No. 3 with a 6.7 share. KOOL 108 was No. 1 with an 8.1 share and Jack FM was second at 6.9.

In the July 20 to Aug. 17 ratings, KFAN had a 5.5 share, which ranked seventh. Their rise in the last two months is likely attributable to the return of the NFL (and the fact that the Vikings are actually good), given the station is the radio home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?

Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault

The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
83K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy