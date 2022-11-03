One-stop health and social service referrals now available at Lucas County office

Clients of Lucas County Department of Job and Family Services who need help getting a check-up, finding housing help, booking a mental health appointment, or tracking down other services now have a one-stop solution in the lobby of the agency’s West Toledo office.

“Rental assistance, utility assistance recipients, maybe they need to connect with a mental health provider or substance abuse treatment, or they may need whatever type of resource, food assistance. Any type of resource they need to meet their basic needs, we can help provide linkages to,” said Cindy Pisano, supervisor of Mercy Health Healthy Connections, which is involved in the new service.

A community health worker is now available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lobby of the county job and family services building, 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in Toledo, Ms. Pisano said. Two part-time employees were hired by Mercy Health and Toledo/Lucas County CareNet to do the referral job, one by each agency.

Breda Osburn, the job and family services director, said she and the rest of the agency’s employees are grateful to have a community health worker stationed in the lobby to help those in need. As the agency has moved more to online and phone services, it has only been able to provide “very limited face-to-face services in our lobby,” she said.

The money for the new service came from a $37,500 grant recently provided by the Lucas County agency.

The need for such a referral service and its timeliness are hard to overestimate, according to the health provider official.

“Not a lot of times do people really know all the resources that can help them, and their family, get through these difficult times,” Ms. Pisano said. “By having a community health worker there, they're able to get immediate support right there when they need it. They don't have to call anybody. They don't have to wait to get ahold of someone.”

Carly Salamone, director of the Northwest Ohio Pathways HUB and senior director of Community Health Improvement at the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio, said this partnership will help ensure Lucas County residents in need of medical or social services get connected to resources quickly.

“Anyone needing more in-depth assistance can continue working one-on-one with a Northwest Ohio Pathways HUB community health worker, or we’ll refer them to another community program that better suits their needs,” Ms. Salamone said.