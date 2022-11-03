Lawrence L. “Larry” Jordan, 87, died November 3, 2022, at Thorne Care Center. He was born December 21, 1934, in Winside, Nebraska, to Leo and Marion (Behmer) Jordan. Larry graduated from high school in Carroll, Nebraska, in 1952. In 1954, he joined the United States Army and served for two years. Following the military, Larry earned his degree from the University of Nebraska. He worked in banking for 49 years in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Larry worked for First National Bank in Hutchinson for 31 years before his retirement on February 19, 2005. He was a recognized collector of toy farm equipment and was featured in publications. Larry was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO