Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Melissa Ann Cowles
Melissa Ann Cowles, 49, died November 4, 2022, at Hospice House Hutchinson, after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born March 14, 1973, in Great Bend, to Edward and Darlene (Doonan) Stoss. Melissa graduated from Hoisington High School in 1991. She then attended dental school through the American Red...
adastraradio.com
Lawrence “Larry” Jordan
Lawrence L. “Larry” Jordan, 87, died November 3, 2022, at Thorne Care Center. He was born December 21, 1934, in Winside, Nebraska, to Leo and Marion (Behmer) Jordan. Larry graduated from high school in Carroll, Nebraska, in 1952. In 1954, he joined the United States Army and served for two years. Following the military, Larry earned his degree from the University of Nebraska. He worked in banking for 49 years in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Larry worked for First National Bank in Hutchinson for 31 years before his retirement on February 19, 2005. He was a recognized collector of toy farm equipment and was featured in publications. Larry was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson.
adastraradio.com
Joan Irene Goering
Joan Irene (Stucky) Goering, 70, of Inman, Kansas passed away November 5th at Pleasant View Home after a battle with cancer. Joan was born August of 1952 in Newton to Winton and Irene Stucky. She grew up behind the counter of her family's grocery business in the Hesston and Moundridge communities. She graduated from Moundridge High School in 1970 where she met her high school sweetheart Russell Goering.
adastraradio.com
Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson Announces Chili and Soup Fest Winners
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Winners have been announced from the Annual Chili and Soup Festival hosted by Kiwanis of Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday. Hutchinson Fire Department took first place in the Chili division, with Salt City Brewery second and the Reno County Sheriff’s Office third. In the Soup division,...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Chamber and McPherson Main Street Sponsoring Girls Night Out Nov. 17
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Girls Night Out in McPherson is Thursday, November 17th with shopping from 4-8 and a social from 8-9 pm. Make your way to the various stores that will be featuring special food, prizes, and sales. There will be wish lists to fill out and fun for all.
adastraradio.com
Shop Local. Give Local. Girls-Night-Out to Support United Way of Reno County is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Join United Way of Reno County on Wednesday, November 9th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for “Shop Local, Give Local,” a girls-night-out shopping event. Shop 15 local boutiques all in Memorial Hall while enjoying a cocktail and appetizers all for a great cause. These local boutiques will give 20% of their proceeds to the United Way campaign.
adastraradio.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson to Name 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Thursday, December 8th the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson will host its annual Youth of the Year Banquet. Three finalists will compete for the title of 2023 Hutchinson Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. The winner will advance to the statewide competition.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Health Educator Wins Kansas Prevention Community Leader Award
Reno County, Kan. – Seth Dewey, Health Educator with the Reno County Health Department, won the 2022 Kansas Prevention Community Leader Award, recognizing his outstanding contribution to community prevention efforts. Dewey was presented the award during the annual Kansas Prevention Conference October 27-28, 2022, in Wichita. The award is...
adastraradio.com
McPherson College “Breaks Ground” for New Campus Commons
MCPHERSON, Kan. – In a ceremony during halftime of the Bulldog football game on Saturday, Nov. 5, President Michael Schneider and his guests “broke ground” to signal the beginning of the Campus Commons building. With its location on Kansas Avenue, the Campus Commons will create a symbolic new “front door” for the campus.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Down NEO to Go 2-0 at BSN Sports Tipoff Classic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Basketball team dominated the third quarter and broke open a five-point halftime lead Saturday to go 2-0 in the BSN Sports Tipoff Classic. Three players score in double figures to pace the Blue Dragons to an 84-61 victory over the...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Hit 16 3’s in BSN Tipoff Classic Win Over NEO
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Freshman Ty Frierson hit six of the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team’s 16 3-pointers against NEO as the No. 13-ranked Blue Dragons held on for a 117-107 victory on Saturday in the final game of the BSN Sports Tipoff Classic at the Sports Arena.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Remain No. 1 in National Rankings
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College football team remains No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division I national rankings, which were released Monday. It’s the fifth week in a row the Blue Dragons are ranked at the top of the poll. The Blue Dragons solidified a third...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Police Officer Injured While Making an Arrest Sunday Afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Sunday at approximately 4:05 PM, Hutchinson Police Department officers responded to the 300 Block of East 8th Avenue for a loud music complaint. Officers contacted Gary McQueen, WM/45, Hutchinson who was acting disorderly. While trying to place McQueen under arrest he resisted and one of the officers was injured. The officer was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment and later released.
adastraradio.com
Two Arrested After Early Saturday Incident at a Hutchinson Bar & Grill
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Hutchinson residents were arrested, and two others issued notices to appear in court after an early Saturday morning incident where a shot was reportedly fired. Hutchinson police were called to the Rusty Needle at 1808 North Plum in response to an altercation that began after...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Defense Makes Statement in Rout of Indy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Rodney Green Jr. and Ja’Mez Drummer set the tone for the Hutchinson Community College Football team on the sixth play of the game on Saturday at Gowans Stadium. Green’s sack/fumble of Independence quarterback Greg Jones and Drummer’s 25-yard scoop and score was just the first...
adastraradio.com
Despite Quarterfinal Loss, Buhler Soccer Season Was One for the Record Books
BUHLER, Kan. – While the Buhler boys’ soccer season ended just short of a return trip to the State semifinals, it will certainly be remembered as one for the record books. McPherson upset Buhler last Tuesday, 1-0, in the quarterfinals at Crusader Stadium. The game’s lone goal came late in the first half on a shot up the middle by Mac’s Hayden Hoxie. It was Buhler’s only shutout loss this season.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Boys Soccer Team Finishes Third in Class 4-1A State Tournament
DE SOTO, Kan. – This season, will be one that McPherson Boys Head Soccer Coach Chris Adrian and his team will remember for a long time. The Bullpups were 2-9 entering the final month of the regular season, before winning 7 of their next 10 matches, including two wins over 6A Junction City, two wins against No. 4 Augusta, and collecting another upset win over top-seeded Buhler to advance to the Class 4-1A State Semifinals, where they would take on Baldwin High School.
Comments / 0