tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"

Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
lastwordonsports.com

PREMA – The Mercedes of the F1 Feeder Series

Since their inception in 1984, the PREMA have endured a dominance in the feeder series that is akin to Mercedes’ in F1. In 1990, PREMA Powerteam made their introduction to the Formula feeder series leading up to F1. Since then, both the team and their drivers have endured countless successes and championships. Their dominance in the feeder series is akin to the dominance that Mercedes-AMG Petronus had in Formula 1 between 2014 – 2021 (winning seven Drivers Championships and eight Team Championships in a row).
lastwordonsports.com

Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Shelton and Virtanen Win Long-Awaited Maiden Titles

Ben Shelton and Otto Virtanen were among the winners of the five ATP Challenger Tour events this past week, claiming titles and fulfilling the high expectations around them. Yu-Hsiou Hsu was a much more surprising maiden champion in Sydney. Meanwhile, Daniel Altmaier went back-to-back in South America, while Christopher O’Connell ended up winning in Yokohama. Here’s a look back at this week’s action:
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time

Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
lastwordonsports.com

Red Bull and Sky Sports: A Dangerous Precedent for Media

After Oracle Red Bull’s bold statement by shunning Sky Sports in Mexico, what does it mean for Max, Christian, Ted, and F1’s future coverage?. In the United States of America, the importance of the Freedom of the Press is highlighted by the 9th section of the 1st Amendment of the Constitution.

