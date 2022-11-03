Read full article on original website
Related
Brutal Crash Takes Out Drag Racers at World Cup Finals
Both drivers are miraculously fine, after a fiery crash destroyed two Fox-body Mustang drag racers.
Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit. He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is...
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime honest after Rune defeat ends run: "He kind of exposed weaknesses in my game"
Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak ended with Holger Rune beating the Canadian in straight sets in Paris. It's been an incredible 30 days for Auger who won 3 trophies in three consecutive weeks and almost made it to another final in Paris. Rune attacked Auger consistently and exposed some of the weaknesses in his game which is how Felix described the match as well.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
lastwordonsports.com
PREMA – The Mercedes of the F1 Feeder Series
Since their inception in 1984, the PREMA have endured a dominance in the feeder series that is akin to Mercedes’ in F1. In 1990, PREMA Powerteam made their introduction to the Formula feeder series leading up to F1. Since then, both the team and their drivers have endured countless successes and championships. Their dominance in the feeder series is akin to the dominance that Mercedes-AMG Petronus had in Formula 1 between 2014 – 2021 (winning seven Drivers Championships and eight Team Championships in a row).
lastwordonsports.com
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Shelton and Virtanen Win Long-Awaited Maiden Titles
Ben Shelton and Otto Virtanen were among the winners of the five ATP Challenger Tour events this past week, claiming titles and fulfilling the high expectations around them. Yu-Hsiou Hsu was a much more surprising maiden champion in Sydney. Meanwhile, Daniel Altmaier went back-to-back in South America, while Christopher O’Connell ended up winning in Yokohama. Here’s a look back at this week’s action:
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time
Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
lastwordonsports.com
Red Bull and Sky Sports: A Dangerous Precedent for Media
After Oracle Red Bull’s bold statement by shunning Sky Sports in Mexico, what does it mean for Max, Christian, Ted, and F1’s future coverage?. In the United States of America, the importance of the Freedom of the Press is highlighted by the 9th section of the 1st Amendment of the Constitution.
