This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before
As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Forget about a single strain: The new COVID calculus is all about viral families
Different variants and mutations of the coronavirus are graphically displayed on a computer monitor in the sequencing laboratory for corona variants (CoMV gene) at Greifswald University Medical Center in Germany. Gone are the simple early COVID pandemic days of 2020—in terms of viral evolution, at least. The transfer of...
POLITICO
The looming election disaster
OFF THE RAILS — It’s time to talk about it out loud: This year’s election is going to be a train wreck. Not just Election Day, but the weeks and perhaps even months to come. For starters, it might not be clear who controls the House for...
POLITICO
Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?
LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
What Poland Tells America About Abortion Politics
Democrats and Republicans alike can learn from the only other country to roll back the legal right to abortion in the last 15 years.
POLITICO
U.S. and Europe trade agendas diverge on energy, China
— The Biden administration’s signature trade policies to boost domestic manufacturing and crack down on tech trade with China are driving a wedge between Washington and its most important ally — the European Union. — The United States and India will push back their Trade Policy Forum until...
POLITICO
COP + Elections = Climate mess
Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. Brace yourself — climate change policymaking in the United States is about to get messy. Tuesday’s midterm elections could hand Republicans control of Congress and with it, the power to undermine implementation of President Joe Biden’s $370 billion plan to spur a clean energy revolution.
POLITICO
A week of inconvenient truths
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Wherever one looks this week, there is difficult political news to digest. If you look at the world through a progressive lens, POLITICO predicts you’re set for an unhappy Tuesday night with the U.S. election results and will face a lack of big agreements on climate action at the U.N. global climate conference in Egypt.
POLITICO
'Deeply troubled': Lawmakers challenge Fed's inflation war
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
msn.com
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty
In April 2020, with nothing else to do, my family took an enormous number of hikes. We all wore cloth masks that I had made myself. We had a family hand signal, which the person in the front would use if someone was approaching on the trail and we needed to put on our masks. Once, when another child got too close to my then-4-year-old son on a bridge, he yelled at her “SOCIAL DISTANCING!”
POLITICO
Happy birthday, infrastructure law
— Tomorrow is Election Day. Will $1.2 trillion in infrastructure money make any difference for Democrats' political fates?. — Want a piece of the infrastructure cash pie? Get yourself a lobbyist. — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh acknowledged that Congress would have to get involved if any freight rail union was...
POLITICO
The economic stakes of the midterms
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Almost time for some policymaking — maybe
IT’S SO CLOSE: Election Day is now tomorrow — which means we will be able to speak with some more clarity pretty soon about the future of domestic tax policy. That’s true in the short-term, with Republicans heavily favored to win the House on Tuesday and having a very strong chance to take back the Senate, too.
