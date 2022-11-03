Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
fox5dc.com
Pushing for more residents to drive electric vehicles
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan visited Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what officials are offering to help residents make the switch.
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
Maryland Transportation Authority police investigate shooting in Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in Baltimore City
fox5dc.com
Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
californiaexaminer.net
Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing
On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
Baltimore man wrongly convicted of murder is set to get $1.5M settlement
David Morris was just 19 when he was convicted of felony murder in West Baltimore, pointed out by a witness just because Morris had a "black coat on."
bethesdamagazine.com
Capitol Heights man charged in alleged Apple Store armed robbery in Bethesda
A Capitol Heights man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to rob an Apple store in downtown Bethesda last month, according to county police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, visited the Apple store on the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue on Oct. 22 and held...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will be...
foxbaltimore.com
Crime DOES pay in Baltimore
Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
