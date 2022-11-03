ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
fox5dc.com

Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run

WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
fox5dc.com

Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing

On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crime DOES pay in Baltimore

Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
BALTIMORE, MD

