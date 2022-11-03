The 2022 Black Friday deals event has arrived as Walmart joins the shopping frenzy, we are seeing some of the best Instant pots available for a very appealing price. Amongst the Walmart Black Friday deals is a super saving on the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, which is now listed for just $50 (originally $79.99). (opens in new tab) That's a saving of $29.99 on a family favorite and happens to be the biggest discount and, therefore, the cheapest price we have seen it listed for. Amazon currently has it on sale for $79.99 (opens in new tab), which is the original price of the appliance listed with Walmart.

20 HOURS AGO