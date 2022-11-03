Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
TechRadar
Walmart has a Chromebook for just $79 in its early Black Friday deals
The very first set of Black Friday deals at Walmart comes with a cracking super-cheap Chromebook that's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. You can now get an HP Chromebook 11 for $79 (was $98) at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price yet and a bargain for those on a tight budget who need a very basic but long-lasting machine for simple school tasks or everyday browsing.
TechRadar
iFi Uno is a tiny, cheap DAC that easily upgrades sound from your phone or laptop
If you’ve been looking to soup up the sonics coming from your laptop or mobile device but haven’t had the cash to commit to hi-res audio, British audio specialists iFi may have the solution with their super affordable new Uno portable DAC and headphone amplifier. Touted as a...
TechRadar
Get $400 off one of the best mattresses for bigger bodies, in the Big Fig Black Friday preview sale
There's a plus-size saving to be had on Big Fig's mattress for plus-size sleepers right now. Need more of a mattress than other manufacturers can deliver? If you're a plus-size sleeper, the Big Fig mattress is made for you, and it's pitched as the best mattress for heavy people. And right now you can order one without it making a huge dent in your bank balance.
TechRadar
Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life
Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 set to sell out on day one, with even less stock than RTX 4090
The Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB will go on sale on November 16, and it has every chance of being one of the best graphics cards money can buy. Good luck getting one, though: according to YouTuber and hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead (opens in new tab), the stock situation for the new GPU looks pretty dire.
TechRadar
How to get a great Nintendo Switch bundle for under $400
A Nintendo Switch bundle deal is the way to go if you’re looking to get more than just the console on its own. However, bundles might not be an option for everyone given the extra cost involved. Nintendo Switch bundles don’t necessarily need to break the bank, though. And...
TechRadar
Tineco Pure One S15 Pro review
Tineco has made several compelling improvements to this latest addition to its award-winning Pure One range. The Pure One S15 Pro is a dream cleaning machine, taking much of the effort and brain-strain out of vacuuming, plus emptying is blissfully mess-free. Whether it beats the Dyson V15 is purely a matter of personal preference, but the Tineco Pure One S15 Pro is definitely up there with the best.
TechRadar
A key Samsung Galaxy S23 spec may have just been confirmed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors continue to come in at a rapid pace, and the latest chatter that we're hearing is that the flagship phone series is going to go all-in with Snapdragon chipsets in all (or at least most) of the markets that it will be sold in.
TechRadar
A Nintendo Switch price increase could be on the horizon
Nintendo has just confirmed that the Nintendo Switch won't be getting a price increase anytime soon but hasn't ruled one out altogether. During its quarterly earnings report, the Kyoto-based company was asked whether or not it saw a Nintendo Switch price increase in the console's future. As Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki reports, Nintendo responded that it has no plans to do so at present. Yet it will consider its options moving forward, essentially not ruling out a future price increase.
TechRadar
Save over $1,000 on this Black Friday deal for a GeForce RTX 3080 custom-built PC
The holidays are the best time of the year to save big on gaming PCs, especially since they tend to be on the more expensive side. Retailers will often slash prices on gaming PCs with older specs for Black Friday deals, in order to make space for more recent builds. And right now, one of the best deals is for the Velztorm Lux Lyte custom-built desktop PC.
TechRadar
Act fast - Walmart's Black Friday sale just dropped this 55-inch 4K smart TV to $188
Walmart just released its first Black Friday sale, and we've spotted a stunningly-low price on a mid-size 4K TV that's not to be missed. The retailer has this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $188 (was $298) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen and one of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
LG’s new stretchable high-res display is bizarre but brilliant
Every so often, major tech companies unveil something truly groundbreaking – and LG may have struck innovation gold with its latest display announcement. LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, has lifted the lid on what it’s calling “the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display” – a panel that can be deformed by up to 20% of its original size and shape without suffering any damage.
TechRadar
25 Black Friday deals on gifts from Amazon: 40% off Keurig, TVs, iPads, vacuums, more
While we're still weeks away from the official 2022 Black Friday sale, Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. The retailer's Black Friday deals include fantastic offers on gift ideas from brands like Keurig, Apple, and Roomba on coffee makers, TVs, iPads, vacuums, and so much more.
TechRadar
Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi
Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
TechRadar
The Xbox Series X could be getting new graphics modes that can save you money
Microsoft is looking into additional Xbox Series X energy-saving modes which could impact performance on the console. Soon, you'll be able to choose to lower your in-game resolutions and framerates to save on your energy bills. Microsoft has been sending Xbox Series X|S owners enrolled in the Xbox Insider program...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops the Instant Pot Duo to just $50 - the lowest price ever
The 2022 Black Friday deals event has arrived as Walmart joins the shopping frenzy, we are seeing some of the best Instant pots available for a very appealing price. Amongst the Walmart Black Friday deals is a super saving on the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, which is now listed for just $50 (originally $79.99). (opens in new tab) That's a saving of $29.99 on a family favorite and happens to be the biggest discount and, therefore, the cheapest price we have seen it listed for. Amazon currently has it on sale for $79.99 (opens in new tab), which is the original price of the appliance listed with Walmart.
TechRadar
The best DJI drone alternatives just hit their lowest-ever prices ahead of Black Friday
Our favorite DJI drone alternatives, Autel's Evo series, have just plummeted to their lowest-ever prices in a wave of impressive early Black Friday discounts that deliver price cuts of up to 35% (opens in new tab). These Black Friday drone deals drastically reduce the prices on the Autel Evo Lite+,...
TechRadar
Before you buy a Black Friday smartphone, go fold one in half
Why is nobody buying folding phones? The latest innovation in smartphones only makes up 1% of the market, according to Korean electronics industry site The Elec, reporting on Samsung. Compared to flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, or best-selling bargain phones like the Galaxy A13, folding phones are a blip on the market’s radar. That makes no sense, considering how cool they are.
TechRadar
Forget Apple Watch Ultra? Why a G-Shock might be the outdoors watch to buy
Just when you thought digital watches were a thing of the past, along comes the G-Shock resurgence. When you think of the best running watches, you typically think of a Garmin, a Coros, or even the new Apple Watch Ultra. However, while you might choose an analog or digital watch for style points, some people are veering away from smartwatches, and choosing to go for a sports watch with fewer smart features.
Comments / 0