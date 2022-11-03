Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
National accounting firm acquires Lafayette-based PRM CPAs + Advisors
A national accounting firm has merged with PRM CPAs + Advisors, which has an office in Lafayette. Weaver announced the transaction recently as a move that allows it to expand into Louisiana and its tax and accounting advisory practices, adding one partner and 11 other professionals to its team. “Weaver...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge residents remain negative about parish's outlook in annual survey
Nearly 60% of East Baton Parish residents recently interviewed believe children in the parish do not have opportunities here to earn more than their parents and few want their children to stay as adults, according to a survey conducted for a foundation that aims to improve the quality of life in the capital region.
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Hospital announces Paint the Town Pink competition winners
West Feliciana Hospital’s monthlong Paint the Town Pink event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and COVID-19. The event is designed to increase breast cancer awareness, provide the community with prevention information, and help raise funds for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, which serves cancer patients in a 10-parish area, including East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary supporters say small steps now will advance site improvements quickly
Enthusiasts for recovering the historic Holy Rosary Institute buildings and grounds in Lafayette say they are taking small steps now that will accelerate big steps for saving the former school site later. Among those steps is constructing a cover over the the school building to protect it from the elements.
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
Amb. Caffery Target Remodel Almost Complete—Take a Look at the Changes
Target calls the revamp a "glow-up" as the updates are subtle yet noticeable.
theadvocate.com
Charter school 'gets creative' to boost enrollment and pay off pricey lease
Underwater on a pricey lease on its facility, a charter school official in Plaquemine said he decided to "get creative" as they looked for ways to boost flagging student enrollment and generate enough money to pay the school's landlord. In a report released last week, outside auditors hired by the...
Boil advisory issued in Iberia Parish
Bayou Teche Water Works has issued a boil advisory as of Monday, November 5, 2022 for the following areas.
theadvocate.com
Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences
Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
Breaux Bridge 4-year-old with heart defect needs defibrillator to attend school
Aiden Broussard is an adventurous and affectionate 3-year-old who just wants to go to school
theadvocate.com
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'
Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
Lafayette High School in Search of New Principal After Sudden Resignation
LPSS has not announced a temporary replacement, but a job posting is available online.
Lafayette man claims Chase bank did not allow him access to his savings account
A Lafayette man claims that Chase bank refused to give him the money he has been building up in a savings account.
41-Year-Old Gary Manceil Sims Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Evangeline Parish (Evangeline Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a pursuit that led to a motor vehicle crash. According to the LSP, an officer attempted to stop Gary Manceil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte, after the car owner reported the unauthorized use of the vehicle.
ABBEVILLE – 'Stanley' Set To Be Put Down on Wednesday
Stanley is a dog whose time is short. If he doesn't find a good home, or at least a foster home, by Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he will be euthanized.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-based 2 Sisters Salsa now in over 1,300 Kroger stores nationwide
Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters’ Salsa has reached a deal with supermarket giant Kroger to be on shelves of another 750 stores by next spring. The two companies announced a distribution partnership last week, said 2 Sisters’ Salsa president Denise Ramon, and puts Kroger store count at over 1,300. It is already on shelves of several supermarkets across the country, including Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Brookshire Brothers, Albertsons and Rouses Markets.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
Comments / 1