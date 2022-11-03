ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

National accounting firm acquires Lafayette-based PRM CPAs + Advisors

A national accounting firm has merged with PRM CPAs + Advisors, which has an office in Lafayette. Weaver announced the transaction recently as a move that allows it to expand into Louisiana and its tax and accounting advisory practices, adding one partner and 11 other professionals to its team. “Weaver...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Hospital announces Paint the Town Pink competition winners

West Feliciana Hospital’s monthlong Paint the Town Pink event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and COVID-19. The event is designed to increase breast cancer awareness, provide the community with prevention information, and help raise funds for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, which serves cancer patients in a 10-parish area, including East and West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences

Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'

Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-based 2 Sisters Salsa now in over 1,300 Kroger stores nationwide

Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters’ Salsa has reached a deal with supermarket giant Kroger to be on shelves of another 750 stores by next spring. The two companies announced a distribution partnership last week, said 2 Sisters’ Salsa president Denise Ramon, and puts Kroger store count at over 1,300. It is already on shelves of several supermarkets across the country, including Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Brookshire Brothers, Albertsons and Rouses Markets.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

