TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 set to sell out on day one, with even less stock than RTX 4090
The Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB will go on sale on November 16, and it has every chance of being one of the best graphics cards money can buy. Good luck getting one, though: according to YouTuber and hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead (opens in new tab), the stock situation for the new GPU looks pretty dire.
TechRadar
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G review
With its bigger screen, nested and slim pencil, and day-beating battery life, the Surface Pro 9 5G moves Microsoft's Surface line in the right direction, but the custom ARM chip brings with it a host of hiccups. Pros. +. Excellent design. +. Big, responsive screen. +. Great battery life. +
TechRadar
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has already won me over
As AMD and Nvidia start rolling out their latest graphics cards, there is one thing that is clear as day: AMD is moving to reestablish itself as the market leader when it comes to affordability, and I couldn't be happier. I've had the privilege of playing many of the best...
TechRadar
Leak suggests Nvidia RTX 4080 will be a beast – but still no match for the RTX 4090
Nvidia has had a bit of a turbulent time of late, but it looks like the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card could get our hype levels rising again. That's thanks to a new leak, which suggests the GPU could be up to 15% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti – which was itself the most powerful graphics card in Team Green’s previous RTX 3000 generation.
TechRadar
RTX 4090 Ti benchmark may have leaked and it looks pretty impressive
There have already been tons of rumors and conjectures surrounding the existence of an Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti in development. But now it seems the tech grapevine might have some new intel on the supposed GPU, as well as the RTX 4080 16GB version. According to new leaks that were...
TechRadar
AMD is squaring up against the RTX 4080 - and might win
The RTX 4090 is the most significant generational leap we’ve seen from Nvidia, crushing the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3090 Ti with a price tag to match. Before the launch most of us expected AMD to topple this jump, but it won’t. Instead, the new RX 7900 series will compete directly with the RTX 4080.
TechRadar
The Xbox Series X could be getting new graphics modes that can save you money
Microsoft is looking into additional Xbox Series X energy-saving modes which could impact performance on the console. Soon, you'll be able to choose to lower your in-game resolutions and framerates to save on your energy bills. Microsoft has been sending Xbox Series X|S owners enrolled in the Xbox Insider program...
TechRadar
Does your gaming keyboard have a dead key? Here’s how to fix it
There are several things that can go wrong with a gaming keyboard. Even the best keyboards can experience such issues. Replacing the entire peripheral is obviously not always wallet-friendly. Hence, we need to know the right hacks for the most common issues that gaming keyboards face. Some of these issues...
TechRadar
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
TechRadar
Microsoft's latest ad test just might have you running toward a Mac
Microsoft is testing a way of encouraging its users to buy more space in its cloud storage app, OneDrive, in Windows 11 when they're about to shut down their PC. It could potentially be the final straw for some users. As we get closer and closer to Black Friday 2022,...
TechRadar
How to customize a WordPress theme
While choosing the first good-looking theme that catches your eye and then settling for a run-of-the-mill website might seem like a superb idea at the start - it can save you some time in the short run - it could ultimately cripple your site and hinder its growth. If you’re...
TechRadar
How to get a great Nintendo Switch bundle for under $400
A Nintendo Switch bundle deal is the way to go if you’re looking to get more than just the console on its own. However, bundles might not be an option for everyone given the extra cost involved. Nintendo Switch bundles don’t necessarily need to break the bank, though. And...
TechRadar
Here’s what a PS5 Slim could mean for the current console generation
The long-rumored PS5 Slim is reportedly going to be released in 2023, making Sony’s console much more compact. However, even if these reports turn out to be true, we need to manage our expectations for the hardware. We’ve been hearing about a PS5 Slim since nearly as long as...
TechRadar
Walmart has a Chromebook for just $79 in its early Black Friday deals
The very first set of Black Friday deals at Walmart comes with a cracking super-cheap Chromebook that's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. You can now get an HP Chromebook 11 for $79 (was $98) at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price yet and a bargain for those on a tight budget who need a very basic but long-lasting machine for simple school tasks or everyday browsing.
TechRadar
Save over $1,000 on this Black Friday deal for a GeForce RTX 3080 custom-built PC
The holidays are the best time of the year to save big on gaming PCs, especially since they tend to be on the more expensive side. Retailers will often slash prices on gaming PCs with older specs for Black Friday deals, in order to make space for more recent builds. And right now, one of the best deals is for the Velztorm Lux Lyte custom-built desktop PC.
TechRadar
A Nintendo Switch price increase could be on the horizon
Nintendo has just confirmed that the Nintendo Switch won't be getting a price increase anytime soon but hasn't ruled one out altogether. During its quarterly earnings report, the Kyoto-based company was asked whether or not it saw a Nintendo Switch price increase in the console's future. As Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki reports, Nintendo responded that it has no plans to do so at present. Yet it will consider its options moving forward, essentially not ruling out a future price increase.
TechRadar
Apple might be changing the 'Hey Siri' wake word on your iPhone
Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it's reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone 14,...
TechRadar
LG’s new stretchable high-res display is bizarre but brilliant
Every so often, major tech companies unveil something truly groundbreaking – and LG may have struck innovation gold with its latest display announcement. LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, has lifted the lid on what it’s calling “the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display” – a panel that can be deformed by up to 20% of its original size and shape without suffering any damage.
TechRadar
Microsoft is being sued over Github Copilot piracy
Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI have been sued by programmer and lawyer Matthew Butterick for breaking several policies, copyright terms, and laws that could amount to damages of over $9 billion. The claim alleges that GitHub Copilot (opens in new tab), which is designed to translate natural language into code, violates...
