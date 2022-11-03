Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Here’s the next art installation at Waterfront Park in Old Town
The fifth art installation at Waterfront Park will commemorate the wrecked 18th century ships discovered at the sites of the Hotel Indigo and Robinson Terminal South. “Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson” will be erected in mid-to-late March 2023 and be up until November. The work, by New York City-based architect and artist Nina Cooke John, reveals a steel abstract of a ship’s hull, meant to illustrate the city’s historical depths.
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greenbelt, MD
That’s how the city of Greenbelt in Maryland entices tourists to come into the area. As a planned community in Prince George’s County, the city has an extensive network of walkways, underpasses, and inner courtyards. It’s also among the first areas to have a shopping center built in...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
alxnow.com
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month
Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
vivatysons.com
Fall 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide
Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
fox5dc.com
Nearly 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate go up for auction
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A collection from the estate of General Colin Powell of nearly 400 items stretching from the momentous to the mundane is currently up for auction. The Potomack Company in Alexandria is conducting the auction over the next few weeks. Powell, a former Secretary of State, died last...
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
Inside Nova
For sale: Your very own mountaintop outside Warrenton
Mountaintop for sale! A 9-bedroom manor house atop Prickly Pear Mountain 10 minutes from Warrenton offers up more than amazing views and unique design. The property’s 1,050-foot elevation, with a line-of-sight to D.C., is also worth millions in communications potential for satellite networks, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Take a look around.
Washingtonian.com
Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend
The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
fox5dc.com
ZooLights returns to National Zoo for holiday season
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian’s National Zoo holiday tradition, ZooLights, returns this holiday season!. The annual event requires a free pass and will open from 5pm to 9 pm on Nov. 25 to Dec. 30th. There is a flat-rate parking fee of $30 but on Member Night, Dec. 15th, parking will be free.
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
The Last Penthouse in Washington, DC’s Historic Wardman Tower Lists for $5.5 Million
As far as Washington D.C. history goes, there are few more historic residential buildings than Wardman Tower, located in the capitol’s Woodley Park neighborhood. Any Washingtonian is able to recognize Wardman Tower’s red-brick Georgian Revival facade—especially as the tower is perched on a hill overlooking all of downtown D.C.
