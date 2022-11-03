ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

After The Winchesters Gets Some Bad News From The CW, Jensen Ackles Is Still Hyping Fans

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbkHW_0ixbU95X00

The Winchesters may only be four episodes into its first season, but it’s already, unfortunately, received some bad news. Though Jensen Ackles is looking on the bright side of things by keeping fans pumped about the Supernatural prequel .

In the midst of The CW’s unknown future following its deal with new owners Nexstar, the network is not moving forward with backorders for the new series, The Winchesters, and the Walker prequel, Walker: Independence , according to Deadline , which means that Mary, John, and co. will continue fighting monsters for just 13 episodes, at least for now.

Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles, who’s an EP on the prequel, is making sure fans are still as hyped as ever though. During Episode 4’s premiere, the actor took to Twitter for the first time since August to not only get fans excited for the new episode but to actually live tweet. And it was pretty memorable:

See more

It’s the big gap between Ackles' tweets that makes what happened recently special, as he didn’t even say anything when The Winchesters initially premiered. Even if it was just for an hour and was only a few tweets, it could have made fans think about the fact that the future of the series is unknown, but also shows how much the franchise as a whole means to the actor.

Although no backorders don’t necessarily mean that The Winchesters will get canceled, it’s still a worrisome sight. The CW recently announced the cancellations of Nancy Drew and DC’s Stargirl after their upcoming and current seasons, respectively, on top of Riverdale and The Flash, also coming to an end in 2023. This also comes months after the network canceled 10 original series, but for now, fans will just have to hope that John and Mary’s story continues to be told.

Meanwhile, it’s not surprising to see Jensen Ackles trying to hype up the fans, as he’s pretty involved with The Winchesters . Ackles has given pep talks to stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, and Donnelly has previously revealed how invested Ackles is in the series by giving them notes and telling them about the mythology of the franchise. Hopefully, the Supernatural actor's episode reactions continue because that could help bring the fandom even closer together.

While there will only be 13 episodes for Season 1 of The Winchesters , fans can still look forward to a Supernatural cameo or two. It was recently announced that Gil McKinney will reprise his role as Henry Winchester in Episode 7, and there could be other Supernatural characters coming into the mix, but it’s unknown when or who.

New episodes of The Winchesters return Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.

Comments / 29

Ashley Lybarger
4d ago

Personally I am enjoying the show. The plus side about the Supernatural show is anything can happen. Yes it doesn't necessarily follow along with the original story but you never know what could of happened they could of had their memory's erased and this is why Dean is going back to tell their story because he found out there was more to it. You have to be open to a world of different options and storylines with this show as you never know what is at play in this world with Angels and demons and everything in between.

Reply
8
Just Sayin
5d ago

I've been watching the Winchesters. While I'm glad to see more Supernatural, unfortunately this prequel is what a Woke version of Supernatural would have been it ifmt was made today. I've already given up on this series. it's just not very good. And they changed the backstory which is really annoying.

Reply(11)
5
Norma Robinson
3d ago

I am an og Supernatural fan and I can definitely appreciate the difference between The Winchesters and Supernatural. I love The Winchesters so freaking much and it's only getting better. The characters and the chemistry of the cast is amazing and the stories are awesome. I really hope that more people will give it a try. People need to chill out and stop getting so hung up on the show not being like Supernatural. The original is done and can still be enjoyed for what it was. We should try to enjoy what is still here.

Reply
3
Related
Popculture

The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest

By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy