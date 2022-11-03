After The Winchesters Gets Some Bad News From The CW, Jensen Ackles Is Still Hyping Fans

The Winchesters may only be four episodes into its first season, but it’s already, unfortunately, received some bad news. Though Jensen Ackles is looking on the bright side of things by keeping fans pumped about the Supernatural prequel .

In the midst of The CW’s unknown future following its deal with new owners Nexstar, the network is not moving forward with backorders for the new series, The Winchesters, and the Walker prequel, Walker: Independence , according to Deadline , which means that Mary, John, and co. will continue fighting monsters for just 13 episodes, at least for now.

Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles, who’s an EP on the prequel, is making sure fans are still as hyped as ever though. During Episode 4’s premiere, the actor took to Twitter for the first time since August to not only get fans excited for the new episode but to actually live tweet. And it was pretty memorable:

It’s the big gap between Ackles' tweets that makes what happened recently special, as he didn’t even say anything when The Winchesters initially premiered. Even if it was just for an hour and was only a few tweets, it could have made fans think about the fact that the future of the series is unknown, but also shows how much the franchise as a whole means to the actor.

Although no backorders don’t necessarily mean that The Winchesters will get canceled, it’s still a worrisome sight. The CW recently announced the cancellations of Nancy Drew and DC’s Stargirl after their upcoming and current seasons, respectively, on top of Riverdale and The Flash, also coming to an end in 2023. This also comes months after the network canceled 10 original series, but for now, fans will just have to hope that John and Mary’s story continues to be told.

Meanwhile, it’s not surprising to see Jensen Ackles trying to hype up the fans, as he’s pretty involved with The Winchesters . Ackles has given pep talks to stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, and Donnelly has previously revealed how invested Ackles is in the series by giving them notes and telling them about the mythology of the franchise. Hopefully, the Supernatural actor's episode reactions continue because that could help bring the fandom even closer together.

While there will only be 13 episodes for Season 1 of The Winchesters , fans can still look forward to a Supernatural cameo or two. It was recently announced that Gil McKinney will reprise his role as Henry Winchester in Episode 7, and there could be other Supernatural characters coming into the mix, but it’s unknown when or who.

New episodes of The Winchesters return Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.