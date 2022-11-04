ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

6 injured after building collapse in Suffolk County

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

A building collapsed on Long Island Thursday afternoon and several people were injured.

Emergency crews responded to a building collapse in Saint James on Middle County Road.

Authorities say 16 people were working inside the building that was being renovated.

It has been under renovation for two weeks and is a storage facility for car dealerships in the area.

Officials say cinderblocks from the front facade fell forward onto workers, leaving six people injured.

Of those injured, four were stable but one was in serious condition and one was in critical condition.

Residents were advised to avoid the area. Route 25 was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

MORE NEWS: Behind-the-scenes look at NY hospital battling RSV surge

Mike Marza has more as hospitals in our area and across the nation battle an RSV surge.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Six people injured in partial building Collapse in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating following a partial building collapse that injured six people, three critically, in St. James on Nov. 3. Six construction workers were on scaffolds dismantling the front façade of 840 Middle Country Road when the façade fell on them, knocking them off the scaffolding at approximately 1:30 p.m. The workers for Sit Back & Relax Ground Maintenance fell more than 20 feet. All six men were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the men was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Pumpkin thrown into windshield of moving car on Long Island: cops

HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween. The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the […]
HAUPPAUGE, NY
PIX11

Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
WEST ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Massapequa Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, had last been seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police announced she has been found. Original report:. A Long...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy