6 injured after building collapse in Suffolk County

A building collapsed on Long Island Thursday afternoon and several people were injured.

Emergency crews responded to a building collapse in Saint James on Middle County Road.

Authorities say 16 people were working inside the building that was being renovated.

It has been under renovation for two weeks and is a storage facility for car dealerships in the area.

Officials say cinderblocks from the front facade fell forward onto workers, leaving six people injured.

Of those injured, four were stable but one was in serious condition and one was in critical condition.

Residents were advised to avoid the area. Route 25 was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

