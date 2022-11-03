ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

A new law on recounts could delay Arizona’s election results

Even though voting will end Nov. 8, the counting of ballots will not. Election officials say that could take several days or longer. And a new state law on recounts could mean an even later date before we know the official results. To learn about how that could play out,...
Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates

Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. 11:24 a.m. Maricopa County says 20% of polling places are having ‘an issue with the tabulator’. About 1 in 5 polling locations in Maricopa County were experiencing a technical problem with their ballot tabulator machines in the first hours of Election Day — but officials say the votes will still be counted, thanks to their redundancy protocols.
'I don’t feel like I’m heard': How local high schoolers are viewing AZ election

For the past 26 years, Lane Waddell has taught a government class at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. In fact, Waddell’s class has never been more timely. “It’s hard to figure out what exactly to talk about because A, there’s so much and B, some people don’t want you to talk about so much, so I try to leave it up to the kids to decide. But i do pick some things, like the other day we talked about the affirmative action case in front of the Supreme Court because that impacts them, they’re all getting ready to go off to college," Waddell said.
PHOENIX, AZ

