EHT man pleads guilty to drug charges, ‘ghost gun’ parts

An Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty to drug and a weapon charge.

Neal Garrity, 34, admitted to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing parts for a so-call “ghost gun,” along with a large-capacity magazine.

New Jersey State Police conducted an investigation into drugs sales around Atlantic County in May and June, culminating in a June 10 search of Garrity’s Boston Avenue home and his vehicle.

Fentanyl and other drugs were seized from his bedroom and garage, along with a large amount of cash, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Garrity faces four years in state prison when he is sentenced Dec. 14. He remains in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The join investigation included the State Police Woodbine Station, Metro South Unit, T.E.A.M.S. South Unit, K-9 South Unit and Troop A Strategic Investigation Unit.