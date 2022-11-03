Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat stable as Moscow sticks to Black Sea grain deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices finished last week steady after volatile trade inside the week as Moscow suspended participation in the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian shipments and then came back to it, analysts said on Monday. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from the agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, unchanged from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports rose to 1.0 million tonnes last week from 910,000 tonnes a week earlier, the Sovecon consultancy said, citing port data. "The lack of grain railcars remains a big problem for exports, and demand for trucks is extremely high, especially for the Black Earth – Rostov/Azov route," Sovecon said, adding that infrastructure bottlenecks would be limiting the pace of Russian exports in the near term. Farmers have already planted winter grains on 17.3 million hectares, compared with 18.1 million hectares around the same date a year ago, the consultancy said. Overall weather conditions remain fine for development of the winter crops, though Russia's southern regions are a bit dry, Sovecon added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,775 rbls/t +175 rbls wheat, European part ($209.1) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 20,975 rbls/t -475 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,175 rbls/t +500 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,150 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,230/t +$40 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $762.7/t -$27.7 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 3: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 151.0 106.4 24.8 6.6 10.9 Crop, as of same 120.8 78.8 19.0 11.7 15.0 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.59 3.09 5.75 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.74 2.81 2.38 5.15 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.3 29.6 8.0 1.2 6.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 44.1 28.1 8.0 2.3 9.3 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 61.1000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculture Online
Turkey started local currency gas trade with Russia -energy minister
ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's natural gas purchases from Russia have started to be paid partially in roubles, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday. In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Donmez said that in the coming months the share of local currency payments in energy trade with Russia will increase. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Agriculture Online
Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units - Interfax
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Putin said 80,000 were "in the zone of the special military operation" and the...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s forces prepare ‘dragon’s teeth’ as Russia ‘construct defensive structures’ in Mariupol
THE UK’s Ministry of Defence have claimed that Russian forces are setting up “dragon’s teeth” as they construct defensive structures in Mauripol. The Ministry confirmed in their most recent intelligence update that "Russia has started constructing defensive structures around the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol".
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing 90% complete
KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine 2022/23 winter grain sowing was 90% complete at 4.3 million hectares as of Nov. 7, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The acreage included 3.6 million hectares of winter wheat, accounting for 91% of the expected area, the ministry's data showed. Farmers sowed 6.09 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 4, 2021.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.7% so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 14.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 30.7% from the 20.6 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's president seeks extension of Black Sea grain export deal
KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the visiting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain export deal that unblocked three major Ukrainian ports must be extended. The deal, agreed in July under the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell, U.N. boss says
UAE, host of 2023 talks, says will keep producing fossil fuel. (Adds quote from Al Gore, paragraph 8) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans retreat as China's pandemic restrictions weigh
China sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, weighs on prices. Wheat prices down more than 1%, corn futures drop to 2-week low. China October soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T. (Adds quote in paragraph 3, China's Oct. soybean imports) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chicago...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival
UAE, host of 2023 talks, says will keep producing fossil fuel. (Adds quote from UK in paragraphs 11 and 12) By William James, Valerie Volcovici and Simon Jessop. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”.
Agriculture Online
Macron tells France's heavy polluters to cut emissions, pledges aid
PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told France's biggest polluters they should cut their greenhouse gas emissions by half over the next decade and said there would be more public money available to help decarbonise the economy if they acted quickly. Oil and gas group TotalEnergies,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Taiwan to invest 10 mln euros towards chip production in Lithuania
VILNIUS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan, the world's biggest supplier of semiconductors, will invest more than 10 million euros ($9.98 million) towards chip production in Lithuania, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius said on Monday. Taiwan's Industrial Technology and Research Institute will cooperate with Lithuania's electronics manufacturer...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-COP27: Polluters must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
(Adds quotes from China in paragraphs 13-14, and Ukraine in paragraphs 19-20) By William James, Richard Valdmanis and Dominic Evans. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicted on their economies.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on U.S. winter crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns underpinned the market with the condition of the U.S. winter crop remaining at the lowest for this time of year in decades. Soybeans edged higher, while corn eased as traders adjusted positions ahead of monthly...
Macron accused of 'U-turn' over Maduro encounter
French President Emmanuel Macron faced accusations Tuesday of making a major foreign policy reversal after an apparently cordial encounter with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. The French presidency said late Tuesday that France was trying to revive talks between Maduro and his opponents that have been at a standstill since last year.
