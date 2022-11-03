Read full article on original website
Gamecocks women’s soccer wins SEC Conference Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s soccer team shutout Alabama 1-0 to win the SEC Conference Championship game. This marks the sixth time the Gamecocks have won the SEC Conference Title. The only goal of the game was scored at the 56th minute in the second...
Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first parade appearance of the band. Out of more than 100 applicants, the band was selected to perform alongside nine other bands for the...
Gamecocks win season opener at Colonial Life Arena
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks opened the season with a strong performance Monday night. The game ended with a final score of 101 to 31. The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks...
Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD...
