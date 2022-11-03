ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Gamecocks women’s soccer wins SEC Conference Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s women’s soccer team shutout Alabama 1-0 to win the SEC Conference Championship game. This marks the sixth time the Gamecocks have won the SEC Conference Title. The only goal of the game was scored at the 56th minute in the second...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Gamecocks win season opener at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks opened the season with a strong performance Monday night. The game ended with a final score of 101 to 31. The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy