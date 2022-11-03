Read full article on original website
12-year-old who threatened to ‘shoot up’ sheriff’s office employee, local business, arrested
St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)— A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday on accusations he threatened to ‘shoot up’ a local business, and an employee of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, the 12-year-old is also accused of making threats on social media toward his own school, Cecilia Jr. High and […]
theadvocate.com
12-year-old charged with four counts of terrorizing in St. Martin school threats
A 12-year-old male student from Cecilia Junior High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing related to school threats, according to a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux. Threats were made Oct. 3 on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Junior High School, Breaux said...
Smack Talk on the Street Led to Arrest Says St. Landry Sheriff's Officials
A gunshot victim alleges he was then assaulted by another person in a case that has several twists.
Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft
A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested for felony theft in car repair scam
A Lafayette man is facing felony theft charges stemming from a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation involving multiple victims. Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested Friday following a search warrant executed at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive in Lafayette. Investigators learned that multiple victims, including individuals...
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars.
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
KWTX
Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
stmarynow.com
Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run
A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Man faces second degree murder charge in weekend homicide
Lafayette Sheriff’s Detectives said a man is facing charges of second degree murder following a homicide that took place over the weekend.
41-Year-Old Gary Manceil Sims Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Evangeline Parish (Evangeline Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a pursuit that led to a motor vehicle crash. According to the LSP, an officer attempted to stop Gary Manceil Sims, 41, of Ville Platte, after the car owner reported the unauthorized use of the vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Hearing resumes for child killer on death row who claims he's intellectually disabled
For the past three years, specialists have worked to determine if Frank Ford Cosey, a man convicted of one of East Baton Rouge Parish’s most brutal murders, has the mental capacity to be put to death for his crime. An off-and-on courtroom battle designed to determine if he has...
theadvocate.com
Employee grievance unearths pattern of unethical behavior by well-liked Youngsville police chief
Rickey Boudreaux is the kind of small-town police chief that shows up to homeowner association meetings, helps elderly residents clean up after a hurricane and stops to talk to people at the grocery store. Boudreaux, 62, took the reins as Youngsville’s police chief in January 2015 after a successful second...
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
kadn.com
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
stmarynow.com
Man accused of threatening woman with knife
Morgan City and Berwick police on Monday reported arrests on aggravated assault charges, including a Lafayette man accused of threatening a woman with a knife. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Morris Campbell III, 43, Lafayette, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault.
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
"I hope this never happens to anybody else, " Girard says, "It's just been traumatic."
theadvocate.com
After manhunt with dogs, helicopter, deputies arrest 6 accused of armed robberies
A multi-agency manhunt for a group believed to be behind a string of armed robberies targeting Hispanic families in the Baton Rouge area ended Friday with the arrest of six people — including three teens — in a residential neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
