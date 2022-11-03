ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

1 Killed in East Rochester Crash

There is no word yet from East Rochester police on the name of the person killed in a crash Saturday. It happened on Bluff Drive, near Garfield Avenue. Authorities say the car was speeding and went out of control on a curve, went off the road, and uprooted a tree.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot

UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in September Homicide

A Rochester man has been indicted in a September homicide on the city's northwest side. 54-year-old Ronald Lagasse is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He's accused of bludgeoning 65-year-old Mary Simzer to death in an alley on Pearce Street. Lagasse was previously convicted of rape in 1997.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster

There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in April homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash

A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wxxinews.org

4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY

