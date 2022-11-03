Read full article on original website
1 Killed in East Rochester Crash
There is no word yet from East Rochester police on the name of the person killed in a crash Saturday. It happened on Bluff Drive, near Garfield Avenue. Authorities say the car was speeding and went out of control on a curve, went off the road, and uprooted a tree.
Grieving sister calls for an end to silence in William Keith Booker’s murder
“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
Rochester Man Indicted in September Homicide
A Rochester man has been indicted in a September homicide on the city's northwest side. 54-year-old Ronald Lagasse is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He's accused of bludgeoning 65-year-old Mary Simzer to death in an alley on Pearce Street. Lagasse was previously convicted of rape in 1997.
Victim of fatal Wilson fire identified
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and fire crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from the building.
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
Arrest made in April beating death in Rochester
Suspect arrested months later for April beating death in Rochester.
Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster
There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
Police make arrest in April homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
29-year-old woman shot overnight on Flint Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after she was shot overnight on Flint Street. Police were called to the area just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When they got to Flint Street, they found the woman who had been hit at least once. She was taken to Strong Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash
A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
RPD: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on Frost Ave.
The suspect was charged with second degree murder and had previous felony convictions.
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city. Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died. Investigators […]
Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
