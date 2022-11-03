There Are 6-Toed Cats In The Florida Keys & You Can Take An​ Epic Tour To See Them (PHOTOS)

There are so many things to do in Key West, FL, one of them is to visit the six-toed cats that are sheltered at the famous Ernest Hemingway House Museum.

Yep, you read that right. Cats with six toes. Normally, cats have five front toes and four back toes, but these felines are unique.

And there's not just one of them, there are 59 that the home keeps track of and when you visit, you'll find the polydactyl kittens just roaming around the property.

So you can tour the famous author's home from the 1930s, a staple of the island, and visitors love to see where he lived. It's a walk-in tour that's cash-only admission ($17).

The property's six-toed cats go back to when Hemingway was given this type of feline by a ship's captain and many of the animals living there today are descendants from that same bloodline.

About half of the cats have the trait, but all of them have the gene, which means if any of them reproduce, they can still have a six-toed kitten, even if the mama or papa has the usual amount of toes.

The breeds receive routine procedures and annual vaccinations, so there's nothing to worry about.

This property is one for the books, as you are able to pet the kitties in addition to the estate's rich history.

Hemingway House can even be booked for weddings and private events at a rental rate.

You can also download their cat app to meet them virtually before actually seeing them in person, though it's a must on your Key West bucket list.

The Hemingway House Museum

Price: $17/person

Address: 907 Whitehead St., Key West, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a legendary author's home, see the history and mementos, as well as visit the 59 polydactyl cats and witness their six-toes!

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible (if applicable)

