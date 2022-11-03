Read full article on original website
Vegan Chef and Cookbook Author, Tabitha Brown, Has Been Nominated for Two Emmys
There's truly nothing better than seeing someone you were already rooting for succeed. And that's how we're feeling about Tabitha Brown right now. After rising to fame in the last few years, for her incredible TikTok and Instagram videos documenting her delicious plant-based eats, the 43-year-old mother of two has secured not one, but two Emmy Nominations. Yes, you heard that correctly — Tabitha Brown has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Nigella Lawson Made Vegan Gingerbread Recipe on ‘Good Morning America’ — Will She Go Vegan?
We're always seeking out new plant-based additions to our holiday spread, and a new one recently went viral, thanks to a Good Morning America segment from last week. Famous culinary icon Nigella Lawson took to the popular TV program to promote her new cookbook, titled Cook, Eat, Repeat on Thursday, Nov. 3, showing hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach the steps to make it.
Hop on the Viral Butter Board TikTok Trend by Making It Vegan
TikTok has inspired a wide range of intriguing food trends — and while many of them are already vegan-friendly, the butter board trend obviously isn't. However, with so many plant-based alternatives on the market these days, you can easily make your own animal-free version. Violife’s Corporate Executive Chef, Lydia...
Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars
In March Versace will join the growing list of luxury fashion houses eager to stage runway presentations in Los Angeles. Two days before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Versace will reveal its combined women’s and men’s clothing collection for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season in the City of Angels. “For me Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It is about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression,” Donatella Versace, designer and chief creative officer of the brand, said in a statement. “It is a perfect location for Versace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Alexandre...
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
17 Photos Of The Very Infuriating And Very Specific Things Baristas Have Had To Deal With
"Pay-it-forward is extremely annoying and makes everything confusing."
Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Adopted Her Two Golden Retrievers, Ramen and Pinot (Exclusive)
The fabulous Kaitlyn Bristowe is best known for being on The Bachelorette, winning Dancing with the Stars, and of course, loving wine. But when she’s not busy hosting reality shows or her (wine-themed) podcast, she spends a lot of time with her two rescued Golden Retrievers, Ramen and Pinot.
Great Environmental Books to Check Out During Young Readers Week
With Young Readers Week approaching, we’re provided a great opportunity to teach children about the Earth. Young Readers Week is a national event that takes place every year during the second week of November. The event was founded by the Library of Congress’s Center for the Book and Pizza Hut, with the purpose of raising awareness about reading.
Climate Change Is Spooky — Opt for an Eco-Themed Costume This Year
Nothing on this planet is spookier than climate change, so consider dedicating the concept of your Halloween costume this year to the environment this year! From Jane Goodall to solar panels, there are so many fun and easy ways to dress up to honor Mother Earth herself. Just make sure...
Netflix just released an interactive new trivia game that’s surprisingly fun
If you’re the kind of person who could correctly explain where the famous equation E = mc² came from, or identify which musician released the hit ’90s album Jagged Little Pill, the new trivia-based Netflix game Triviaverse might be right up your alley. Those two items above...
