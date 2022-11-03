MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
14-19-26-32-36, Lucky Ball: 6
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
8-1-2
(eight, one, two)
Pick 4 Evening
4-1-5-4
(four, one, five, four)
Pick 4 Midday
1-3-4-4
(one, three, four, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
Show Me Cash
13-15-25-31-33
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000
Comments / 0