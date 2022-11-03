Cyberpunk 2077 mod brings the RPG in line with Edgerunners anime

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod brings one of the Edgerunner anime’s unique features to CD Projekt Red‘s sci-fi RPG and adds another layer of consideration to upgrading your character. The “Wannabe Edgerunner” mod from creator DJ_Kovrik, available on NexusMods, adds cyberpsychosis, a feature introduced where certain cybernetic modifications would decrease the user’s humanity and eventually result in the person losing their mind.

With the mod installed, V gains a new humanity stat. Every piece of cybernetic equipment you install reduces your humanity by a certain amount, and you start experiencing negative symptoms after passing humanity thresholds. These symptoms are mild at first and only include visual changes, but at higher thresholds, you start experiencing debuffs that affect your combat prowess.

While the condition showed up in the Cyberpunk tabletop game as a problem players had to manage themselves, the base Cyberpunk 2077 video game only included enemies afflicted with cyberpsychosis as obstacles to overcome. Despite extensive personal modifications, you never had to contend with it yourself. However, David Martinez, protagonist of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, has to manage the symptoms himself, among others in the show.

Using cyberware and killing enemies also temporarily reduces your humanity with the mod, adding an extra layer of strategy to normally mundane encounters. New items and tools let you track and modify your humanity, including a widget tracker and an injector that stabilizes the stat.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF