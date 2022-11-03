Read full article on original website
Lima City Council Tables COVID-19 Hazard Pay Bonus for City Employees
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting earlier Monday evening. On Monday's agenda was the COVID-19 Pandemic hazard pay bonus which would have authorized the auditor to pay a one-time bonus of one-thousand dollars for eligible city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. On Monday night, city councilors voted to table the legislation for a committee of the whole meeting. Following Monday night's council meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Mayor Sharetta Smith about why the legislation was tabled.
Allen County Auditor's Office receives the "Clean Audit" award for the 4th year in a row
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is once again getting a clean audit from the State of Ohio. Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in town to present the awards to Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy. This is the 4th year that her office and the 3rd for the landbank. The state not only looks over the books but also the legislation that determines the usage of taxpayers' dollars. By receiving a "clean audit" from the state, it does affect other aspects of government.
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Friday, Nov. 4)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Allen County Sheriff's Office provides update on investigation into Teens for Christ allegations
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -The Allen County Sheriff's Office giving an update on their investigation of a local Teens for Christ chapter. The press release sent out by the sheriff's office says that at this point, no state charges have been filed and it's unknown if any will be. Through the investigation, it was discovered that many of the complaints cross state lines and are beyond Allen County's jurisdiction, and the sheriff's office reached out to several federal law enforcement partners.
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Smartphone App
Paulding County Sheriff, Jason K. Landers, is excited to announce the release of their new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Paulding County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Allen County Sheriff's deputies arrest Lima man who allegedly fired shots into Bristol Ave. home
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man, who was asked to leave a party early Sunday morning, was arrested for firing a gun at the home he was asked to leave from. 22-year-old Da'Moni Brown was charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a home. According to Allen County Sheriff's deputies, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, people who were causing a problem at a party on Bristol Avenue were asked to leave. Moments later, the car that looked like the same car the people left in, drove by the house and a person fired a shot from the vehicle, hitting the home. Deputies were able to locate the people that left at a home on Elida Road, that is where they discovered that Brown allegedly shot at the Bristol Avenue home. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Crime Stoppers seeks information on the whereabouts of Leroy "Knowledge" Page
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mercer County. 18-year-old Grant Ebbing sustained serious injuries in the crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Ebbing’s pickup truck was struck by a car driven by 27-year-old Angel Martinez Cruz of St. Henry when Cruz failed to stop at a stop sign. Cruz and his passenger were taken to Mercer Health with minor injuries. Ebbing was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate, when the case is complete the information will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.
Pickup truck driver in critical condition after sedan runs stop sign in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured Sunday morning, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatch received a call at 8:18 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville- St. Henry Road, according to...
Several crews responding to garage fire in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Several crews are responding to a garage fire in Champaign County late Saturday night. >>Several residents across the area remain without power after strong winds. Initial scanner reports indicated the fire was reported at the 6200 block of E State Route 245 near State Route 296...
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
OSU Lima's Tim Rehner speaks about partnership with Lima Ford Engine Plant during Lima Rotary meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Efforts to build a pipeline of qualified workers for regional industries are continuing locally as a regional college and manufacturer partnership expands. The Ohio State Lima campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. OSU Lima's dean and director speaking at the Lima Rotary, giving an update on how the program is working to maintain local talent while meeting the needs of local manufacturers with real-world, hands-on experiences.
Georgia woman indicted for allegedly causing crash on I-75 that injured 11-year-old
A Georgia woman has been indicted for vehicle assault after she allegedly was at fault for an Interstate 75 traffic crash that injured a child. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lania Shana Treadwell, 25, Decatur, Georgia, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; two counts endangering children, one a fifth-degree felony and one a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors; and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them/OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors.
BG woman cited after dogs allegedly bit a jogger
A Bowling Green woman has been cited after her dogs allegedly bit a man. Bowling Green police officers were called to the 400 block of North Summit Street Friday at 10:20 a.m. for a report of a dog bite. Dispatched advised an ambulance was en route. Officers spoke with a...
