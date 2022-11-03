ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls

BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crafts and art show features unconventional gift items

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday wrapped up the November Mayday Underground Crafts and Art Show at the Village Gate Atrium. Mayday is an art and craft show that puts an unconventional spin on traditional art and craft. Shoppers browsed fun and unique products, and got a head start on holiday shopping.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON

Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Music

Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November

The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster Recreation Center ups its game

I’ve had the occasion to visit the Webster Recreation Center several times in the last few weeks, including for the Webster Chamber of Commerce meeting and the recent Pumpkins on Parade Halloween festival. And every time I go, I’m once again impressed by how nice a facility it is and how many things the Webster Parks & Recreation Department offers our community.
WEBSTER, NY

