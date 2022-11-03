Read full article on original website
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
WHEC TV-10
Crafts and art show features unconventional gift items
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday wrapped up the November Mayday Underground Crafts and Art Show at the Village Gate Atrium. Mayday is an art and craft show that puts an unconventional spin on traditional art and craft. Shoppers browsed fun and unique products, and got a head start on holiday shopping.
Rochester gas prices increase from last week
AA officials said the increase in gas prices is attributed to tight supply and fluctuating oil prices.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
westsidenewsny.com
From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON
Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This November
The temps are cooling but the jams are just heating up and the longer nights just give us more time to rock out. Time to finish the first full “post-pandemic” year of live music strong. November is already well under way, but we still have some surefire live music picks and shows for you in Rochester.
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
westsidenewsny.com
American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
Another Take 5 NYS Lottery winner in Rochester
The Take 5 winning ticket for the November 4 evening drawing is worth just over $22,000.
thecentersquare.com
Rochester joins growing ranks of cities offering guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – A city in New York plans to use $2.2 million of its federal emergency COVID-19 funding on a guaranteed basic income plan following a growing national trend. Starting next year, Rochester will offer 175 people $500 a month for one year. In the second year...
Rochester’s rare view of the Total Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday morning
Rochester got a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse in the night sky.
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.
websterontheweb.com
Webster Recreation Center ups its game
I’ve had the occasion to visit the Webster Recreation Center several times in the last few weeks, including for the Webster Chamber of Commerce meeting and the recent Pumpkins on Parade Halloween festival. And every time I go, I’m once again impressed by how nice a facility it is and how many things the Webster Parks & Recreation Department offers our community.
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
