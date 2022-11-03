ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson sweeps Notre Dame in USA Today Sports’ Week 10 predictions

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzMJR_0ixbI95f00

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are undefeated 8-0 (6-0 ACC) with a massive road test this week against new head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

A road matchup with Notre Dane should always shape up to be a good one, with the Fighting Irish having the opportunity to end any hopes the Tigers have of making the playoff with an upset win this Saturday. According to Vegas, it should be a close one , as Clemson is the favorite by just over a field goal.

Though it should be a close game, USA Today Sports’ recent Week 10 predictions don’t have this game as close to a pick ’em’ as the betting lines do. Of the six analysts making predictions on the Week 10 matchups, all six picked the Tigers to take down the Fighting Irish on the road.

Here’s how a look at how they’re feeling about the games for all top five teams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNluS_0ixbI95f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtzMz_0ixbI95f00

Scooby Axson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUBbC_0ixbI95f00

Jace Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AP1jV_0ixbI95f00

Paul Myerberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRWJ2_0ixbI95f00

Erick Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01eGWT_0ixbI95f00

Eddie Timanus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn08o_0ixbI95f00

Dan Wolken

Nov 5th, 3:30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqQcm_0ixbI95f00

TEN 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvSzk_0ixbI95f00

UGA 1

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

TEN

Nov 5th, 12:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Zf78_0ixbI95f00

OSU 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKIO3_0ixbI95f00

NW

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

Nov 5th, 7:30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GTAO_0ixbI95f00

MICH 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vti2_0ixbI95f00

RUT

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

Nov 5th, 7:30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bozv_0ixbI95f00

CLEM 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwOyw_0ixbI95f00

ND

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

While I believe Clemson is a much more talented team than Notre Dame, it was interesting to see the Tigers get a clean sweep on the predictions here. You’ll usually find at least one contrarian but not here.

Who do you think walks away from South Bend with a win this Saturday?

List

Twitter is not happy about Clemson's initial CFP ranking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxJvb_0ixbI95f00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy