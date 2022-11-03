Clemson sweeps Notre Dame in USA Today Sports’ Week 10 predictions

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are undefeated 8-0 (6-0 ACC) with a massive road test this week against new head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.

A road matchup with Notre Dane should always shape up to be a good one, with the Fighting Irish having the opportunity to end any hopes the Tigers have of making the playoff with an upset win this Saturday. According to Vegas, it should be a close one , as Clemson is the favorite by just over a field goal.

Though it should be a close game, USA Today Sports’ recent Week 10 predictions don’t have this game as close to a pick ’em’ as the betting lines do. Of the six analysts making predictions on the Week 10 matchups, all six picked the Tigers to take down the Fighting Irish on the road.

Here’s how a look at how they’re feeling about the games for all top five teams:

Scooby Axson

Jace Evans

Paul Myerberg

Erick Smith

Eddie Timanus

Dan Wolken

Nov 5th, 3:30pm

TEN 3

UGA 1

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

UGA

TEN

Nov 5th, 12:00pm

OSU 2

NW

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

OSU

Nov 5th, 7:30pm

MICH 4

RUT

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

MICH

Nov 5th, 7:30pm

CLEM 5

ND

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

CLEM

While I believe Clemson is a much more talented team than Notre Dame, it was interesting to see the Tigers get a clean sweep on the predictions here. You’ll usually find at least one contrarian but not here.

Who do you think walks away from South Bend with a win this Saturday?

