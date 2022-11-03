ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettors are absolutely hammering No. 1 Tennessee as favorites against No. 3 Georgia this week in college football's biggest game

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
In case you somehow were unaware, there’s a BIG college football game happening this Saturday. No. 1 Tennessee will hit Sanford Stadium in Athens for a powerhouse showdown with No. 3 Georgia, the reigning national champions.

In the battle of unbeaten SEC foes (both 8-0), it’s the visiting Tennessee Volunteers who have earned the public’s money. Almost everyone is betting money on the Vols to cover the spread.

Over at BetMGM, 90 percent of bets and 94 percent of the money nationally is on the Vols to cover. And in the state of Tennessee, those numbers make a jump up to 95 percent and 98 percent respectively.

Why’s everyone expecting the Vols to cover?

Well, they are the highest-ranked team in the nation, so even an uneducated college football bettor may simply wager on Tennessee for that reason. But a more informed college football bettor knows that the Volunteers have the No. 1 ranked offense in the sport — 553.0 total yards per game (1st) and 49.4 points per game (1st).

One might also be aware of how quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt have set the NCAA on fire with their Heisman Trophy-like performances.

But bettors are putting money on Tennessee to cover but not necessarily to win. Georgia is the reigning champion for a reason. The Bulldogs are one of 10 teams in the nation averaging over 40.0 points per contest (41.8) and their defense is holding its opponents to just 10.5 points per game, which is the second-fewest in college football.

Between Tennessee’s offense and Georgia’s defense, something will have to give on Saturday when the two titans clash in what should be an excellent game of football.

Until then, get your bets in.

