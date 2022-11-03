The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations According To TikTok
I just went to a wedding over the weekend so I guess I got love on the brain! Sitting here planning my future wedding when I came acorss this 😅 Travel company Kuoni used over 445 TikTok hashtags to determine the most popular honeymoon destinations and these have to be some of the most beautiful places in the world!
Countries popular among honeymooners are Maldives, Italy, Bali, Greece, Antigua, Malaysia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Costa Rica.
Cancun, Mexico, meanwhile, seems to be the most popular of destinations based on the number of video views referencing the city. Personally I've always wanted to honeymoon in Maldives- just looks stunning!
@hananmehyo
#fyp #foryou #marriage #honeymoon #hijab #hijabi #couple #maldives @Ayada Maldives♬ original sound - elyanna
@travelbymarvel
Share it with someone you’d take here 🤍 📍 Calilo Hotel — Greece 🇬🇷 📍 فندق كاليلو — اليونان 🇬🇷 #calilo #calilohotel #greece #greecetiktok #greek #greektiktok #trending #travel #traveltiktok #travelstory #bucketlist #lookwhatifound #instagram #fypシ #fyp #fy #viral #viralvideo #classic #classicalmusic #love #lovegoals #honeymoon #honeymoontrip #island #loveisland #فندق #اليونان #اليونان🇬🇷 #ترند #اكسبلور♬ ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa
@mongol.wanderess
I get asked this question quite a bit 💁🏻♀️ #mexico #honeymoon #allinclusive♬ Miel - Lauri Garcia
@jetsetchristina
The ultimate 10-day Italy honeymoon itinerary 🇮🇹 (or use for any Italy vacation!) #traveltok #travel #honeymoon♬ Pennies From Heaven - Remastered - Louis Prima
