The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations According To TikTok

By Sami Jo
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

I just went to a wedding over the weekend so I guess I got love on the brain! Sitting here planning my future wedding when I came acorss this 😅 Travel company Kuoni used over 445 TikTok hashtags to determine the most popular honeymoon destinations and these have to be some of the most beautiful places in the world!

Countries popular among honeymooners are Maldives, Italy, Bali, Greece, Antigua, Malaysia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Costa Rica.

Cancun, Mexico, meanwhile, seems to be the most popular of destinations based on the number of video views referencing the city. Personally I've always wanted to honeymoon in Maldives- just looks stunning!

@jetsetchristina

The ultimate 10-day Italy honeymoon itinerary 🇮🇹 (or use for any Italy vacation!) #traveltok #travel #honeymoon

♬ Pennies From Heaven - Remastered - Louis Prima

Comments / 0

