Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Bivalent Boosters Are Better Against Recent COVID Strains: Pfizer
Nov. 7, 2022 – If you’re among the 92% or so of Americans yet to get a bivalent COVID-19 booster, here’s some news to consider. The Pfizer/BioNTech updated vaccine triggers a stronger immune response than a fourth dose of their original vaccine, the company says. This evidence...
WebMD
Highly Processed Foods Linked to Premature Deaths: Study
Nov. 7, 2022 -- A new study of how highly processed foods affect health found that eating foods like ice cream, hotdogs, and sodas contributed to about 57,000 premature deaths in Brazil in 2019. That was about 10% of the Brazilian premature deaths in people aged 30 to 69 that...
WebMD
Paxlovid Cuts the Risk of Long COVID: VA Study
Nov. 7, 2022 -- Paxlovid, the antiviral drug designed to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19, may also help cut the chances a person will develop long COVID, a study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows. People who took Paxlovid had a 26% reduced risk...
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Should Wealthy Carbon Emitters Foot the Bill for Climate Damage?
For the first time, this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) has officially put the topic of “loss and damage” on the agenda for world leaders to discuss in the next two weeks—moving forward the conversation on compensating countries for the damages already wrought by climate change, not just putting money toward disaster preparedness. World leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, have praised the inclusion of the topic and called for measurable change to take place.“We believe that it is critical that we address the issue of ‘loss and damage.’ The talk must come to an end,” Mottley...
WebMD
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
WebMD
CDC Issues Warning to Health Systems About Surge in Respiratory Viruses
Nov. 6, 2022 – The CDC issued its highest-level warning to public health officials regarding the surge of respiratory viruses, particularly among children, that are overwhelming some health systems across the nation. “We suspect that many children are being exposed to some respiratory viruses now for the first time,...
Comments / 0