Drake Maye, Audric Estime and Hendon Hooker headline the Maxwell Award’s weekly honor roll

What a week it was in college football, with some tremendous performances on the offensive side of the ball, led by North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Maye was dropping dimes last weekend for North Carolina (that’s what the kids still say, right?) in an impressive win over Pittsburgh. The performance from Maye led the North Carolina quarterback to being named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

It was also a strong weekend from the likes of Hendon Hooker ( Tennessee ) and Audric Estime ( Notre Dame ).

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Scroll down to find out what seven players made the weekly honor roll this week from the Maxwell Award!

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

[embed]https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1586555264509124608[/embed] It was an impressive afternoon for Maye as the quarterback threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in North Carolina’s 44-24 win over Pittsburgh, His strong performance led Maye to be named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week. On the season, Maye has 2,671 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions.

QB Will Howard, Kansas State

[embed]https://twitter.com/JaredKCTV5/status/1586491305357713409[/embed] Howard did not at all look out of place for Kansas State, completing 21-of-37 attempts for 296 passing yards and four touchdowns. It was an outstanding showing from the former three-star recruit in a 48-0 win over Oklahoma State.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

[embed]https://twitter.com/RateBowl/status/1586435271284781056[/embed] In a thorough and comprehensive win over Rutgers, Ibrahim had 159 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. In the process, the standout running back set a program record for total touchdowns in a career. Ibrahim isn’t getting enough buzz around college football for his efforts this season.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

[embed]https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1587461208038334467[/embed] Might as well just put Hendon Hooker’s name here on a weekly basis as the Tennessee quarterback continues to put forth sparkling performances. In what might have been the weekend’s most significant win, Tennessee beat No. 19 Kentucky with Hooker throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Volunteers are for real.

RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

[embed]https://twitter.com/PeteByrneSports/status/1586405682890395648[/embed] After some early season struggles, the Fighting Irish have won five of their last six games. In beating No. 16 Syracuse over the weekend, Estime had 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 20 carries. The sophomore running back did so against a very strong Orange defense.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

[embed]https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1586569997085728775[/embed] It is hard to ignore Williams’ 411 passing yards and five touchdowns in USC’s win over Arizona. And while the Wildcats have struggled this season, the performance was a powerful one from Williams who has 2,382 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

[embed]https://twitter.com/CamMellor/status/1586402805656363008[/embed] Arkansas has had some hiccups this season but Jefferson has certainly been a steady and consistent performer. The most recent installment for the Razorbacks junior quarterback came in Saturday’s win at Auburn as Jefferson completed 67 percent of his passes for 234 yards with two passing touchdowns. He then added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown in 10 attempts.

