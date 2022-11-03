ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Drake Maye, Audric Estime and Hendon Hooker headline the Maxwell Award’s weekly honor roll

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnmK8_0ixbDC7K00

What a week it was in college football, with some tremendous performances on the offensive side of the ball, led by North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Maye was dropping dimes last weekend for North Carolina (that’s what the kids still say, right?) in an impressive win over Pittsburgh. The performance from Maye led the North Carolina quarterback to being named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week.

It was also a strong weekend from the likes of Hendon Hooker ( Tennessee ) and Audric Estime ( Notre Dame ).

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Scroll down to find out what seven players made the weekly honor roll this week from the Maxwell Award!

h

h

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

[embed]https://twitter.com/ACCFootball/status/1586555264509124608[/embed] It was an impressive afternoon for Maye as the quarterback threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in North Carolina’s 44-24 win over Pittsburgh, His strong performance led Maye to be named the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week. On the season, Maye has 2,671 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions.

QB Will Howard, Kansas State

[embed]https://twitter.com/JaredKCTV5/status/1586491305357713409[/embed] Howard did not at all look out of place for Kansas State, completing 21-of-37 attempts for 296 passing yards and four touchdowns. It was an outstanding showing from the former three-star recruit in a 48-0 win over Oklahoma State.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

[embed]https://twitter.com/RateBowl/status/1586435271284781056[/embed] In a thorough and comprehensive win over Rutgers, Ibrahim had 159 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. In the process, the standout running back set a program record for total touchdowns in a career. Ibrahim isn’t getting enough buzz around college football for his efforts this season.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

[embed]https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1587461208038334467[/embed] Might as well just put Hendon Hooker’s name here on a weekly basis as the Tennessee quarterback continues to put forth sparkling performances. In what might have been the weekend’s most significant win, Tennessee beat No. 19 Kentucky with Hooker throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Volunteers are for real.

RB Audric Estime, Notre Dame

[embed]https://twitter.com/PeteByrneSports/status/1586405682890395648[/embed] After some early season struggles, the Fighting Irish have won five of their last six games. In beating No. 16 Syracuse over the weekend, Estime had 123 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 20 carries. The sophomore running back did so against a very strong Orange defense.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

[embed]https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1586569997085728775[/embed] It is hard to ignore Williams’ 411 passing yards and five touchdowns in USC’s win over Arizona. And while the Wildcats have struggled this season, the performance was a powerful one from Williams who has 2,382 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

QB KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

[embed]https://twitter.com/CamMellor/status/1586402805656363008[/embed] Arkansas has had some hiccups this season but Jefferson has certainly been a steady and consistent performer. The most recent installment for the Razorbacks junior quarterback came in Saturday’s win at Auburn as Jefferson completed 67 percent of his passes for 234 yards with two passing touchdowns. He then added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown in 10 attempts.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The inconvenient truth about Alex Grinch at USC

USC fans are understandably frustrated and upset. They have seen the USC defense regress in a big way over the past three games. Yes, a lot of this has to do with Eric Gentry being out. There’s no question that Gentry is a very important player — more precisely, a central player — on this 2022 Trojan defense. Without him, this defense was going to be worse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release

The Oregon Ducks game against the Washington Huskies is going to be a big deal for many reasons. Not only are both the Ducks and Huskies likely to be ranked inside the top 25 after Washingtons win over Oregon State on Saturday, but it will also be the first chapter of this rivalry under the coaching staffs of Dan Lanning and Kaleb DeBoer, both of whom have the programs going in the right direction. It’s a matchup that deserves prime time treatment, and it’s getting it. It was announced on Sunday morning that Oregon and Washington would kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX for the nation to see. Back home at Autzen 🦆 Saturday’s game vs. Washington will kick off at 4 PM on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YEMdT3fzrY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2022 With the Ducks squarely in the playoff conversation after Saturday’s chaos, it makes sense that they will be on national television for the rest of the season.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head coach Jimbo Fishers’ Press Conference after Aggies’ loss to Florida

The Aggies have now lost 5 games in a row for the first time since the 1980 season under head coach Jimbo Fisher in year five of his tenure, and it really couldn’t have been any uglier. After falling to the Florida Gators 41-28 on Saturday afternoon to reach 3-6, and 1-5 in the SEC, the general feeling among the Aggie fan base is that this season may be cursed, especially after the pre-game news surrounding an outbreak of the flu virus in the Texas A&M locker room this week that ultimately sidelined 6 players and 3 starters, including quarterback Conner...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy