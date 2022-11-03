Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze at shop in Leven
About 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in Leven in Fife. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 vehicles, including two height appliances, to the scene in the town's High Street when the alarm was raised at 02:06. There were no reports of any casualties. Some...
BBC
Planned electric vehicle charging area at Colnbrook dropped
Funds from a scrapped park and ride scheme will not be used to create a new electric vehicle charging point area in Slough. Slough Borough Council had planned to create a 100-space electric vehicle and hydrogen refilling hub for heavy goods vehicles at Colnbrook, near the M4. However, the Local...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
Comments / 0