rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
University of Georgia sets date for Vince Dooley's public Celebration of Life Service
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, it was announced Monday. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
PHOTOS: New Georgia women's basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson wins debut
Three double-digit scorers fueled the Georgia Bulldogs women's basketball team past Coastal Carolina 78-61 in the 2022-23 season opener Monday evening in Stegeman Coliseum. The victory was the first for new Bulldogs head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson.
Georgia to See a Familiar Face on Saturday - Reintroducing Justin Robinson
Georgia has become accustomed to playing against familiar faces already this season. In the Florida game alone, two former Georgia players were lined up in the opposition's colors against the Bulldogs in the form of Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox. As the NCAA Transfer Portal becomes more and more active...
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
Rockdale County basketball teams gearing up for big season
Spirits are high inside Cleveland Stroud Gymnasium these days as the Rockdale basketball teams prepare for the 2022-23 season. Coach Reginald Jacobs rejuvenated the boys basketball program last season in his first year as head coach, leading the Bulldogs back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012. Their season ended with an overtime loss to eventual semifinalist Sequoyah.
Experienced roster returning for Rockdale County Bulldogs wrestling team
The John Sprague Wrestling Room at Rockdale County High School is full of energy and anticipation as the Bulldogs enter the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs graduated only one wrestler last year, so an experienced roster returns as they look to carry on the strong Rockdale wrestling tradition. Last year, the Bulldogs were once again State Duals qualifiers and also sent 12 wrestlers to State Traditionals, including two individual region Champions in sophomore Angel Ayala and junior Brandon Conley.
