AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Gibbs felt like he embarrassed himself and, more importantly, his family by wrecking a teammate on the final lap last week. The only way to make up for it would be winning a championship with a clean, aggressive race. Gibbs pulled it off, wiping away some of the tarnish with a shiny new trophy. Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.

2 DAYS AGO