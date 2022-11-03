LIST: East Texas schools to release early on Friday due to weather

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – Some East Texas school districts have announced early releases due to severe weather expected on Friday.

The following school districts have announced early releases for their campuses:

Brownsboro ISD Elementary 1:30 p.m. Intermediate 1:40 p.m. High School 1:50 p.m.

Como-Pickton CISD, 2 p.m.

Crockett ISD, 1 p.m.

Eustace ISD, 2 p.m.

Frankston ISD, 2 p.m.

Fruitvale ISD, 12 p.m.

Grand Saline ISD, 12 p.m. and parents can pick up students starting at 11:30 a.m.

Kerens ISD, 1:35 p.m.

Kilgore ISD Pre-K 1:30 p.m. All other campuses 2:00 p.m.

Martin’s Mill ISD, 1 p.m.

Mineola ISD 2:30 p.m. for car riders 2:50 p.m. for bus riders

Mount Pleasant ISD CDC 2:30 p.m. Elementary 2:30 p.m. Wallace 2:30 p.m. Junior High 3:15 p.m. High School 3:15 p.m.

Van ISD, 1:30 p.m.

Winona ISD, 2 p.m.

According to KETK’s weather outlook, a cold front is set to move through the area late Friday and severe thunderstorms are increasingly likely on Friday after 2 p.m.

Straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph are the main concern with a couple of possible tornadoes possible along the line. KETK’s East Texas Storm Team said this is the first time the area has been under an enhanced risk of severe weather since May.

