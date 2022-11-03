ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LIST: East Texas schools to release early on Friday due to weather

By Michael Garcia, Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

EAST TEXAS ( KETK ) – Some East Texas school districts have announced early releases due to severe weather expected on Friday.

Severe storms likely late Friday, damaging winds the main threat

The following school districts have announced early releases for their campuses:

  • Brownsboro ISD
    • Elementary 1:30 p.m.
    • Intermediate 1:40 p.m.
    • High School 1:50 p.m.
  • Como-Pickton CISD, 2 p.m.
  • Crockett ISD, 1 p.m.
  • Eustace ISD, 2 p.m.
  • Frankston ISD, 2 p.m.
  • Fruitvale ISD, 12 p.m.
  • Grand Saline ISD, 12 p.m. and parents can pick up students starting at 11:30 a.m.
  • Kerens ISD, 1:35 p.m.
  • Kilgore ISD
    • Pre-K 1:30 p.m.
    • All other campuses 2:00 p.m.
  • Martin’s Mill ISD, 1 p.m.
  • Mineola ISD
    • 2:30 p.m. for car riders
    • 2:50 p.m. for bus riders
  • Mount Pleasant ISD
    • CDC 2:30 p.m.
    • Elementary 2:30 p.m.
    • Wallace 2:30 p.m.
    • Junior High 3:15 p.m.
    • High School 3:15 p.m.
  • Van ISD, 1:30 p.m.
  • Winona ISD, 2 p.m.
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County

According to KETK’s weather outlook, a cold front is set to move through the area late Friday and severe thunderstorms are increasingly likely on Friday after 2 p.m.

Straight-line wind gusts up to 70 mph are the main concern with a couple of possible tornadoes possible along the line. KETK’s East Texas Storm Team said this is the first time the area has been under an enhanced risk of severe weather since May.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

