Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
When people are thinking about where to retire, they often flock to suburban cities or states with the best benefits and amenities. There are some locations, however, that can give you a bang for your buck, comfortable homes, and other things you're looking for. That's where Cheapism comes in. The...
RHODE ISLAND GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT PREVIEWS & RESULTS
Rhode Island polling places open at 7am and close at 8pm on Election Day. Listen to NewsRadio 920 & 104.7FM all day for late breaking developments. Our live, in-depth coverage of local and national election results starts at 7pm. Listen Live on iHeartRadio. Results will be posted here as soon...
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
FIRST ALERT: Nicole forms in Atlantic, to impact Lowcountry this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed on Monday. Subtropical Storm Nicole reached maximum sustained winds near 45 mph Monday morning and is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days becoming at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Florida News That Impacts You – November 7th, 2022
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. As of the most recent update from the Florida Division of Elections, over 4.6 million Floridians have voted either by mail or through early in-person voting. Florida is second only to Texas in total votes cast thus far. Democrats continue to maintain a lead with vote by mail ballots, while Republicans have voted in much larger numbers with early voting. Republicans have outvoted Democrats by 337,185 votes thus far. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm tomorrow on Election Day.
Hurricane Watches Issued Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole
The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
RI Race Could Play Key Role in D.C. Balance of Power
As Americans head to their polling places in the 2022 mid-term election, a key Rhode Island race could play a role in defining the makeup of the next Congress. For the first time in this century, Rhode Island could see a traditionally blue seat turn red, as former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, goes head-to-head with Democratic Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in Congressional District 2. Congressman Jim Langevin(D) is retiring after eleven terms, leaving the seat up for grabs.
Polls now open across Michigan for midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Polls are now open across Michigan for today's midterm election. The polls opened at 7 a.m. They will remain open at 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are also due back at clerk's office at 8 p.m. A list of races will be decided, including governor, secretary of...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
Anyone who has been on a long road trip knows how driving, or even sitting in the car as a passenger, for hours on end can work up an appetite. LoveFood knows how important it is to fuel up on any road trip — both yourself and your car — so it compiled a list of the truck stop in each state serving the best food around, including this convenient roadside eatery in South Carolina.
Find Your Polling Place!
Most voters in Pennsylvania go to a polling place near where they live to vote. There are also ways to vote for people who will be away from home on Election Day.
This Colorado Restaurant Is Among The Best For Everyday Eats
You know you have a favorite restaurant when you keep coming back. Whether it's the must-try food, unbeatable prices, or wonderful atmosphere, these places have a unique draw for both locals and tourists. If you're interested in finding that next restaurant, TripAdvisor can help. The website unveiled its Travelers' Choice...
Reports of active shooter at South Florida mall causes panic
Miami-Dade, FL - Panic ensued at a South Florida mall on Sunday after several 911 callers reported a shooter inside of Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. Sweetwater Police confirm they received several 911 calls reporting a shooter but confirmed no shots had been fired on Sunday afternoon. According to Dolphin Mall...
