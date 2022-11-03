Read full article on original website
Related
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal faces off against Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of an impending "red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat is highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country. READ MORE Voters in five states are weighing whether to approve the use of recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward...
Comments / 0