NBA legend makes prediction for Kyrie Irving’s career
NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving does not think that Kyrie Irving will have any trouble finding a team willing to sign him. Erving said "the owners are greedy."
Pressure mounts on Amazon to stop selling anti-Semitic film
Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving will remain suspended without pay for at least three more games. The team decided to keep Irving in street clothes for a minimum of five games, citing his failure to clearly and unequivocally disavow anti-Semitism when presented with an opportunity to do so during a Nov. 3 media session.
The Kyrie case isn’t about ‘Blacks vs. Jews.’ It’s about bigotry.
(JTA) — A powerful revival of “Parade,” the 1998 Broadway musical about the 1915 lynching of the Jewish factory manager Leo Frank by a Georgia mob, is wrapping up a short-term engagement at New York’s City Center. The show is stirring and moving without trivializing or exploiting one of the worst antisemitic incidents in U.S. history.
