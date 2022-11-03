ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Applauded By Fans For Refusing to Let Tristan Thompson Pay For True’s Birthday on ‘The Kardashians’: “Queen Sh*t”

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago
Khloé Kardashian essentially said, “Not today, Satan,” when she found out her disgraced baby daddy Tristan Thompson offered to pay for their daughter True’s lavish fourth birthday party in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

When momager Kris Jenner told her daughter of Tristan’s plans, she hit back with, “No, he’s not taking care of the whole party,” and, “I’m excited that I could do it all by myself.” The NBA player was absent from the pastel-themed extravaganza because he had a game, according to Khloé, who also told cameras that she hadn’t seen her ex in person since before Christmas — meaning that it had been at least four months since True’s birthday is in April.

Like the boss she is, the Good American founder doubled down on her position regarding Tristan’s offer to pay, saying, “I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don’t need anyone’s help.” Mic drop.

Fans of the show were also quick to pick up on Khloé’s firm stance and praise the reality star for the way she handled the situation.

“Really loving Khloe this season,” one person wrote. “She’s finally realizing she deserves more.”

Another said, “Love that @khloekardashian was like nope! I don’t need a man to pay for the party I got this shit myself.”

“Not Khloe saying her baby daddy can’t pay for her party! That would be ME. Don’t do ANYTHINGGGGG FOR MEEEE. I am good, I got it!” someone else chimed in.

Another pointed out, “Khloe’s message about Tristan paying for the party isn’t to be bitter, what she is saying is I put in this work, planning, and money. If you want to do something for Tru, YOU put in the effort.”

“I looooove @khloekardashian not letting Tristan pay for the party he wasn’t even at.. she planned it and everything, he should put time into a separate gift or event,” someone else noted.

Another wrote, “Khloe is independent period she don’t need Tristan for shit.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

Decider.com

Decider.com

