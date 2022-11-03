ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline High School classes canceled, 4 hospitalized due to chemical irritant

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

Hazmat situation closes Brookline High School; 4 taken to hospital 00:42

BROOKLINE – Two staff members and two students were hospitalized and classes were canceled for the day after a chemical irritant was released inside Brookline High School.

It happened just before noon near a first-floor bathroom inside the school on Greenough Street.

The Brookline Fire Department was ventilating the impacted area and monitoring the air quality. The area has since been cleared.

In addition to the four people who were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, medical staff was also at the school to treat people who had minor symptoms.

Brookline High School will be open on Friday. All extracurricular activities on Thursday will proceed as scheduled.

