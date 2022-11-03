ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Alyssa Scott confirms she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 11th baby in nude shoot

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzmmQ_0ixatV4W00

Pregnant Alyssa Scott used nude maternity shoot pics to confirm she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 11th baby.

The model shared two photos via Instagram Thursday showing herself and the “Masked Singer” host sharing a bathtub.

The expectant star stood in the first snap while Cannon, 42, touched her baby bump. The actor kissed her stomach in the second shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fq2Ek_0ixatV4W00
Scott called the pregnancy a “miracle.”
Gabriel Villalobos

“a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍,” Scott, 29, captioned the social media uploads.

The “Wild ‘N Out” co-stars welcomed their first child together, son Zen, in June 2021, but the little one lost his battle to brain cancer five months later.

Scott, who is also the mother of 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, sparked pregnancy rumors in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1eHn_0ixatV4W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG4hV_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bHKA_0ixatV4W00

She confirmed the news with a picture of her budding belly in October, although she did not share Cannon’s paternity at the time.

The “Drumline” star is currently expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa , whom he also shares twin sons Zion and Zillion , 1, with.

Cannon has seven more children with four other women, including another set of twins with Mariah Carey — Moroccan and Monroe, 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UdtE_0ixatV4W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B2K2_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSq7E_0ixatV4W00

He and Brittany Bell, for their part, share daughter Powerful, 1, and sons Golden, 5, and 1-month-old Rise. Cannon is also the father of son 4-month-old Legendary and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole, respectively.

In June, Cannon said on NYC’s 94.7 The Block that he has “failed miserably” at monogamy and relationships .

However, the former Nickelodeon star noted that he can see himself tying the knot again one day. (Cannon was previously married to Carey from 2008 to 2016.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLaQR_0ixatV4W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klWQQ_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJT8q_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zNHd_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9M9y_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkiXc_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvAwe_0ixatV4W00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7VOw_0ixatV4W00

“I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong,” the “All That” alum explained.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life,” he continued, adding that he is “liking the man [he’s] growing into.”

Many of the mothers of Cannon’s children have defended him this year, from De La Rosa, 32, praising their “open relationship” to Tiesi, 31, clarifying he is “not a cult” leader .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan expecting twins with fianceé Johnnie Faye

Double the trouble. Zachery Ty Bryan and fiancée Johnnie Faye announced that they are expecting twins on Friday — just seven months after they welcomed their first child, Kennedy. “2 Heartbeats + 2 Sacks = TWINS!,” the “Home Improvement” alum wrote on Instagram alongside a video and photo of the pair’s sonogram. He also added the hashtags “#doubletrouble,” “#timetogetsnipped,” and #thebryanbunch” to the photo showing “Baby A” and “Baby B.” Fans were quick to wish Bryan their best — and warn him about life with two tots. “Welcome to the club! Congrats! It a wild ride, but definitely a fun one,” one fan...
OREGON STATE
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'

Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

‘Angry’ Jessica Simpson claps back at haters after concerning video

Jessica Simpson says she’s feeling “angry” and “defensive” over comments she received on her now-viral ad for Pottery Barn. The “Newlyweds” alum posted a video of herself passionately singing along to her song “Party of One” with emphasis on the “‘I don’t give a f–k about you” line. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she began her lengthy Instagram message. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise … people’s comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘You will never be good...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters

Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Rebel Wilson welcomes ‘miracle’ baby via surrogate: ‘The BEST gift’

Rebel Wilson is a mom. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson captioned a photo of her newborn lying down on a blanket. The “Senior Year” star said she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved in her surrogacy journey and called out her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace...
Page Six

Olivia Culpo dishes on Nick Jonas split: ‘I thought we were going to get married’

Olivia Culpo has revisited the past. The 30-year-old model dished on her ill-fated relationship with Nick Jonas during the premiere episode of TLC’s “The Culpo Sisters,” revealing she thought the pair’s romance would stand the test of time. The couple broke up in 2015 after two years of dating, and it seems as though their split was a painful one to digest. After being pressed by producers of the reality show, Culpo reflected on her romance with the “Jealous” singer. “Do I have to talk about that?” said Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012. “I did date Nick and that was a very...
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Page Six

Inside Rebel Wilson’s baby shower, hosted by ‘amazing’ partner Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson’s partner, Ramona Agruma, threw the actress a “gorgeous” baby shower ahead of her daughter Royce’s arrival via surrogate. The fashion designer “went above and beyond to make it a special day,” Wilson gushed to People on Monday of the party. “It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” the “Pitch Perfect” star added, calling Agruma “so amazing and such a great partner.” Wilson, 42, shared throwback photos from the baby bash via Instagram Stories after Royce’s social media debut. The comedian wore a pink dress to the event at her friend Begum Sen’s house, with guests posing...
Page Six

Cher defends Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards romance despite 40-year age gap

Cher doesn’t need to turn back time. The “Believe” singer took to Twitter on Saturday to clap back at criticism over her and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards’ 40-year age gap. Cher, 76, defended her controversial new romance by posting a pixelated photo of her 36-year-old music executive beau. “Alexander,” she captioned it, with a heart emoji. The “Burlesque” star subsequently responded to several haters, one of whom felt “suspicious of [Edwards’] intentions” toward the singer. “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” the songwriter replied. “Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance,” she continued. “I’ve...
Page Six

Selena Gomez turned down ‘Camp Rock’ so Demi Lovato could get the role

Disney executives “wouldn’t change a thing” about “Camp Rock” — except who played the leading lady. Selena Gomez’s on-screen dad claims the former Disney Channel star turned down the role that eventually made Demi Lovato a household name. David DeLuise, who played Gomez’s father in “Wizards of Waverly Place,” said the character of Mitchie Torres in “Camp Rock” was originally offered to the “My Mind and Me” documentary star. “I’ve never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena … and she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part,” the actor, 50, revealed in a resurfaced clip from...
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Aaron Carter ‘made amends’ with brother Nick before his death: rep

Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, were in a good place before the former’s untimely death at age 34.  “[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick,” a rep for the late pop star told HollywoodLife on Monday. “Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother,” the rep continued. “He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again.” A rep for Nick did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Nick, 42,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunite, recreate ‘Clueless’ scene

“Ugh, as if” we could be any more obsessed with this. On-screen best friends Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited 27 years after “Clueless” premiered to recreate an iconic scene from the film. Dash, 55, shared a video to her TikTok page showing her and and Silverstone, 46, lip-synching over their original lines, which have gained popularity as a sound on the app. “Would you call me selfish?” Silverstone mouthed in character as the iconic Cher Horowitz. “No — not to your face,” Dash responded as Dionne Davenport. The pair, who have remained pals through the years, then danced along to the remaining audio, which included...
Page Six

Lauren Hutton, 78, blasts ‘anti-aging’ term: We’ll get old ‘if we’re lucky’

Anti-aging is over.  Beauty icon Lauren Hutton says skincare brand Strivectin‘s “age positivity” is what made her sign on as a brand ambassador. “I liked what they wanted to do and how they were shifting the conversation toward age positivity, instead of this idea of ‘anti’-aging — which never made much sense to me,” Hutton, 78, told Byrdie. “I was really impressed that they were smart enough to speak to women of my generation.” The supermodel, who is six decades into her fashion career, went on to criticize the industry’s “obsession with youth.” “If we’re lucky, we’re all going to get old,” she quipped. “I think it’s...
Page Six

Janet Jackson re-creates ‘Control’ album cover look, 36 years later

After all these years, Janet Jackson is still in control. The Grammy winner, 56, paid tribute to her 1986 album “Control” at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, perfectly re-creating her all-black outfit from the LP’s cover art. Designer Christian Siriano...
Page Six

Travis Barker gets tattoo tribute of late French bulldog Blue

Honoring man’s best friend. Travis Barker got new ink as a tribute to his late French bulldog, Blue, who died earlier this week. “Grateful for this tattoo @dr_woo honoring my boy Blue 🙏🏼,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, captioned a slideshow on Instagram on Friday that captured the tattoo process.
ALABAMA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy