Alyssa Scott confirms she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 11th baby in nude shoot

Pregnant Alyssa Scott used nude maternity shoot pics to confirm she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 11th baby.

The model shared two photos via Instagram Thursday showing herself and the “Masked Singer” host sharing a bathtub.

The expectant star stood in the first snap while Cannon, 42, touched her baby bump. The actor kissed her stomach in the second shot.

Scott called the pregnancy a “miracle.” Gabriel Villalobos

“a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍,” Scott, 29, captioned the social media uploads.

The “Wild ‘N Out” co-stars welcomed their first child together, son Zen, in June 2021, but the little one lost his battle to brain cancer five months later.

Scott, who is also the mother of 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship, sparked pregnancy rumors in May.

She confirmed the news with a picture of her budding belly in October, although she did not share Cannon’s paternity at the time.

The “Drumline” star is currently expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa , whom he also shares twin sons Zion and Zillion , 1, with.

Cannon has seven more children with four other women, including another set of twins with Mariah Carey — Moroccan and Monroe, 11.

He and Brittany Bell, for their part, share daughter Powerful, 1, and sons Golden, 5, and 1-month-old Rise. Cannon is also the father of son 4-month-old Legendary and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole, respectively.

In June, Cannon said on NYC’s 94.7 The Block that he has “failed miserably” at monogamy and relationships .

However, the former Nickelodeon star noted that he can see himself tying the knot again one day. (Cannon was previously married to Carey from 2008 to 2016.)

“I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong,” the “All That” alum explained.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life,” he continued, adding that he is “liking the man [he’s] growing into.”

Many of the mothers of Cannon’s children have defended him this year, from De La Rosa, 32, praising their “open relationship” to Tiesi, 31, clarifying he is “not a cult” leader .