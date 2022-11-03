ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Selena Gomez Documentary

By Anna Menta
 5 days ago
Selena Gomez fans will get a chance to see the pop star in a way they never have before via her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, coming to Apple TV+ this weekend.

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian—who also helmed the 1991 music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare—this film follows the 30-year-old Gomez over a six-year journey. From her career to her personal life to her relationship with mental health, the movie promises a “uniquely raw and intimate” look at how the pop star dealt with the pressure of her rising fame.

Gomez has long been open with her fans, about her physical health—she was diagnosed with lupus about a decade back—and her mental health, including her struggles with anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. Now, fans will get an even more intimate look at Gomez’s life.

It’s a must-watch documentary for Selenators, so here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Selena Gomez documentary, including the Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me release date and release time on Apple TV+.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SELENA GOMEZ DOCUMENTARY MY MIND AND ME:

Beginning Friday, November 4, you will be able to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me streaming on Apple TV+. The movie is coming to streaming after a limited one-week run in theaters.

You’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription or a login from a friend to watch the movie on Apple. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99/month. There are also a few Apple TV+ free trial options you can try if you haven’t used them already.

The Selena Gomez documentary will also have a few, select screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters in U.S. cities starting on November 4, but otherwise will not be playing in theaters.

WHAT IS THE SELENA GOMEZ: MY MIND AND ME APPLE TV+ RELEASE DATE?

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4.

WHAT TIME DOES THE SELENA GOMEZ MOVIE MY MIND AND ME COME OUT ON APPLE TV PLUS?

New titles tend to drop on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m. PT on the morning of release. So depending on what time zone you’re in, you’ll either be able to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me very early Friday morning on November 4 or very late Thursday night.

HOW TO WATCH SELENA GOMEZ: MY MIND AND ME ONLINE FOR FREE:

If you haven’t already used it up yet, a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ is available for eligible subscribers (the service is $4.99/month after the offer expires). You can also redeem a free year of AppleTV+ if you’ve purchased an Apple device recently. You must redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

WILL THE SELENA GOMEZ DOCUMENTARY BE ON NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME, OR HULU?

No, sorry. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will stream exclusively on AppleTV+. You can either watch it on Apple TV+ or in select Alama Drafthouse theaters.

