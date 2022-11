SAN DIEGO (Press Release) — On Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., there will be a community-wide event featuring Ben M. Freeman, an internationally acclaimed gay Jewish author, educator, and advocate who will inspire and empower people in the fight against antisemitism — from one of fear and frustration to one of introspection, pride, and strength.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO