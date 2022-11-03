ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Related
WAPT

Mississippi November 2022 general election results

Mississippi voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in Congressional and judicial races. A runoff election, if needed, will be held Nov. 29. If you don't see the results above, click here. Voters will cast their ballots in races for the state's four Congressional seats, two...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where Republican Mike Ezell, Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are on the ballot. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County, and he defeated Rep. Steven Palazzo for the GOP nomination. Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. See results below for races in the News Channel 3 area after polls close Tuesday evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day, and WTVA is your home for results and more. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Local and statewide results (MS and AL) will be shown throughout the evening on WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app. Recaps of...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Nearly 52,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, November 6, 2022, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 51,849 absentee ballots requested, 51,232 absentee ballots sent and 46,120 absentee ballots received in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. Additional Reminders: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and received […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Vote!!!—Sample Ballot

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The midterm election is one day away! Have you voted? Do you intend to vote?. Every time I work an election...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
WDAM-TV

Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Settlements reached over data breaches

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced that Mississippi, along with a coalition of other Attorneys General, has obtained two multi-state settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also obtained a separate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE

