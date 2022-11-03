Read full article on original website
Mississippi November 2022 general election results
Mississippi voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in Congressional and judicial races. A runoff election, if needed, will be held Nov. 29. If you don't see the results above, click here. Voters will cast their ballots in races for the state's four Congressional seats, two...
Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where Republican Mike Ezell, Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are on the ballot. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County, and he defeated Rep. Steven Palazzo for the GOP nomination. Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place.
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
How the Mississippi Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. See results below for races in the News Channel 3 area after polls close Tuesday evening.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Tuesday is Election Day
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day, and WTVA is your home for results and more. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Local and statewide results (MS and AL) will be shown throughout the evening on WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app. Recaps of...
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Nearly 52,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, November 6, 2022, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 51,849 absentee ballots requested, 51,232 absentee ballots sent and 46,120 absentee ballots received in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election. Additional Reminders: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and received […]
Vote!!!—Sample Ballot
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The midterm election is one day away! Have you voted? Do you intend to vote?. Every time I work an election...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
Live Election Results: Nebraska State Legislature
Polls close in the state at 7 p.m. in the mountain time zone and 8 p.m. in the central time zone.
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in South Mississippi today
With the general election coming up Nov. 8th, we're talking to each of the candidates in the 4th District Congressional race. Democrat Johnny DuPree joins us now. Noem, Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:28 AM CDT. Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Saturday was last day for in-person absentee voting in Mississippi
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - In-person absentee voting for Tuesday’s general election wrapped up across the state Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices in all 82 Mississippi counties were open in the morning for voters to cast absentee ballots in-person. Covington County Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth said about 15 people voted...
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Settlements reached over data breaches
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced that Mississippi, along with a coalition of other Attorneys General, has obtained two multi-state settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also obtained a separate...
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
