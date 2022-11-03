Viola Davis has been recruited to produce and star in the Amazon Original Movie G20, written by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick). Davis will be producing the action-thriller alongside her husband Julius Tennon, who is also her business partner at her company, JuVee Productions. Patricia Riggen (Miracles From Heaven) and Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance) will also serve as producers. More from VIBE.comViola Davis To Play Villain In 'Hunger Games' PrequelLupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence About Exit From 'The Woman King'Viola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off" According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO