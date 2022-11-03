Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Khloe Kardashian Commands Attention in Bronze Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Khloe Kardashian gleamed at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual celebration at the Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Kardashian made a glamorous appearance at the event alongside LaQuan Smith in a bronze gown. The dress included a high-ruched turtleneck with one sleeve and a risky asymmetrical cutout on the bodice. The garment also included a fitted skirt and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the Good American co-founder slicked her hair back into a bun and went with a dramatic smokey eye and a neutral matte pout. She...
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
Houston Chronicle
Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday's Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for...
Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars
In March Versace will join the growing list of luxury fashion houses eager to stage runway presentations in Los Angeles. Two days before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Versace will reveal its combined women’s and men’s clothing collection for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season in the City of Angels. “For me Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It is about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression,” Donatella Versace, designer and chief creative officer of the brand, said in a statement. “It is a perfect location for Versace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Alexandre...
Viola Davis To Play U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’
Viola Davis has been recruited to produce and star in the Amazon Original Movie G20, written by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick). Davis will be producing the action-thriller alongside her husband Julius Tennon, who is also her business partner at her company, JuVee Productions. Patricia Riggen (Miracles From Heaven) and Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance) will also serve as producers. More from VIBE.comViola Davis To Play Villain In 'Hunger Games' PrequelLupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence About Exit From 'The Woman King'Viola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off" According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes...
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Judge Judy claims Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of her, avoided her when they were neighbors
Justin Bieber and Judge Judy weren't the closest neighbors. The TV judge opened up about living next door to the "Baby" singer in a recent interview.
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' announces Thanksgiving marathon titles
"Mystery Science Theater 3000" announced titles for their Thanksgiving 2022 marathon on Tuesday. "MST3K" "Turkey Day" Marathon begins at 7 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.
17 Photos Of The Very Infuriating And Very Specific Things Baristas Have Had To Deal With
"Pay-it-forward is extremely annoying and makes everything confusing."
