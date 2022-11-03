ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Khloe Kardashian Commands Attention in Bronze Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Khloe Kardashian gleamed at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual celebration at the Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Kardashian made a glamorous appearance at the event alongside LaQuan Smith in a bronze gown. The dress included a high-ruched turtleneck with one sleeve and a risky asymmetrical cutout on the bodice. The garment also included a fitted skirt and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the Good American co-founder slicked her hair back into a bun and went with a dramatic smokey eye and a neutral matte pout. She...
Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday's Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for...
Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars

In March Versace will join the growing list of luxury fashion houses eager to stage runway presentations in Los Angeles. Two days before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Versace will reveal its combined women’s and men’s clothing collection for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season in the City of Angels. “For me Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It is about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression,” Donatella Versace, designer and chief creative officer of the brand, said in a statement. “It is a perfect location for Versace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Alexandre...
Viola Davis To Play U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’

Viola Davis has been recruited to produce and star in the Amazon Original Movie G20, written by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick). Davis will be producing the action-thriller alongside her husband Julius Tennon, who is also her business partner at her company, JuVee Productions. Patricia Riggen (Miracles From Heaven) and Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance) will also serve as producers. More from VIBE.comViola Davis To Play Villain In 'Hunger Games' PrequelLupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence About Exit From 'The Woman King'Viola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off" According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film takes...
