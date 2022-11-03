ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney Plus is celebrating the 30th anniversary of a beloved Christmas classic in the best possible way

By Christian Bone
 5 days ago
‘Harry Potter’ fans detest the easiest possible sequel that HBO could bring to life

Fans prepare themselves for the possibility that Harry Potter may continue after Warner Bro’s Discovery’s announcement to produce more films in the franchise. However, there is one Harry Potter story that currently exists that doesn’t have a screen adaptation as of late, and fans are not keen to see it come to life once more.
‘Star Wars’ fans know exactly who the real hero of the Skywalker Saga is

The nine-film Star Wars “Skywalker Saga” spans 67 years in canon, four systems of galactic governance, three separate wars, and innumerable heroes and villains. But though the core of this story is the Skywalker family – Shmi, Anakin, Padme, Luke, Leia, Han, and Ben – the real heart of the saga is a beeping and whistling animated trashcan that rolled into the world’s heart in 1977 and remains beloved to this day.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Rian Johnson has some unusual but entirely welcome ideas for expanding the ‘Knives Out’ universe

After an explosive, well-deserved rise to franchise status, it looks like the only way is up for Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out series of films; indeed, with Glass Onion set to make us fall in love with Benoit Blanc all over again, and a third film having long since been confirmed to follow, who knows what could be in store for the whodunit series over the next decade?
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
A patriotically panned war thriller that’s a classic compared to its dire sequels puts boots on the streaming ground

The VOD circuit is awash with bargain basement action thrillers, but one of the more unusual methods of churning out bargain basement B-movies is to take a mildly successful original and then run it into the ground with a slew of subpar (and entirely unconnected) sequels, something that’s become so prevalent you might not even have known Behind Enemy Lines was a franchise.
DCU star thinks Batman will show up in ‘Blue Beetle’

While the D.C. Comics film slate has been in flux, things are on a new path forward, and some projects have survived the purge. The Blue Beetle movie made the cut, and it’s scheduled to release next year. It may even have Batman in it, though this is not yet an official thing.
Martha Stewart dishes on which former ‘SNL’ star she plans on dating

Over the last several years in the spotlight, former SNL star Pete Davidson has notably dated a slew of popular female figures in the industry. From pop phenomenon Ariana Grande to socialite Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s personal life is attached to plenty of fierce women. Perhaps the 28-year-old comedian is on the verge of dating his most surprising counterpart yet—renowned celebrity businesswoman Martha Stewart.

