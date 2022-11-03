Disney Plus is celebrating the 30th anniversary of a beloved Christmas classic in the best possible way

Read full article on original website
A terrible festive horror remake with a surprisingly stacked cast gets reappraised as a classic
Horror and Christmas go together like Elon Musk and terrible decisions, or like Hollywood and needless remakes. Thanks to the factory-like churn of Hollywood, anything which was once good gets remade to often terrifying results. 2006 saw one of the most needlessly and almost offensively bland remakes in Black Christmas....
A pointless fantasy prequel that only existed to pad out a flagging franchise tells its streaming origin story
Every franchise has a panic button marked “prequel” for when fresh ideas are hard to come by, and it arrived only three films in for the Underworld saga when Rise of the Lycans landed in January 2009. To be fair, the third installment does rank as the second...
Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55
The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55. She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
‘Harry Potter’ fans detest the easiest possible sequel that HBO could bring to life
Fans prepare themselves for the possibility that Harry Potter may continue after Warner Bro’s Discovery’s announcement to produce more films in the franchise. However, there is one Harry Potter story that currently exists that doesn’t have a screen adaptation as of late, and fans are not keen to see it come to life once more.
‘Star Wars’ fans know exactly who the real hero of the Skywalker Saga is
The nine-film Star Wars “Skywalker Saga” spans 67 years in canon, four systems of galactic governance, three separate wars, and innumerable heroes and villains. But though the core of this story is the Skywalker family – Shmi, Anakin, Padme, Luke, Leia, Han, and Ben – the real heart of the saga is a beeping and whistling animated trashcan that rolled into the world’s heart in 1977 and remains beloved to this day.
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Rian Johnson has some unusual but entirely welcome ideas for expanding the ‘Knives Out’ universe
After an explosive, well-deserved rise to franchise status, it looks like the only way is up for Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out series of films; indeed, with Glass Onion set to make us fall in love with Benoit Blanc all over again, and a third film having long since been confirmed to follow, who knows what could be in store for the whodunit series over the next decade?
‘Deadpool 3’ director in talks for new ‘Star Wars’ movie, will Ryan Reynolds be joining him?
Just when you thought Shawn Levy’s plate couldn’t get any fuller with both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 and the fifth and final season of Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things on the way, it looks as though the filmmaker could be the latest big name to take a trip to a galaxy far, far away to tackle Star Wars.
Netflix just released an interactive new trivia game that’s surprisingly fun
If you’re the kind of person who could correctly explain where the famous equation E = mc² came from, or identify which musician released the hit ’90s album Jagged Little Pill, the new trivia-based Netflix game Triviaverse might be right up your alley. Those two items above...
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
A patriotically panned war thriller that’s a classic compared to its dire sequels puts boots on the streaming ground
The VOD circuit is awash with bargain basement action thrillers, but one of the more unusual methods of churning out bargain basement B-movies is to take a mildly successful original and then run it into the ground with a slew of subpar (and entirely unconnected) sequels, something that’s become so prevalent you might not even have known Behind Enemy Lines was a franchise.
Chaos reigns as a jaw-droppingly unhinged action sequel raises the bar for insanity on streaming
One of the greatest travesties of modern action cinema is that the demented adventures of Jason Statham’s Chev Chelios drew to a close in 2009’s Crank: High Voltage, despite occasional sequel chatter cropping up in the 13 years since the wondrously unhinged second installment emerged to flip the bird at convention.
DCU star thinks Batman will show up in ‘Blue Beetle’
While the D.C. Comics film slate has been in flux, things are on a new path forward, and some projects have survived the purge. The Blue Beetle movie made the cut, and it’s scheduled to release next year. It may even have Batman in it, though this is not yet an official thing.
A diabolical sci-fi sequel that should have stayed in development hell gets stuck in a streaming tractor beam
Regardless of how successful any movie is, some smash hits just shouldn’t serve as the launchpad for a franchise. For one glaring example, we need look no further than Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day: Resurgence, which escaped from two decades in development hell to land with nothing more than a dull thud.
Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton begins ‘Yellowstone’ season five with nothing to lose
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about Jamie Dutton’s character transformation in season five of Paramount’s number-one series. The new episodes kick off on Nov. 13, and we’re going to see a side of Jamie, unlike anything we’ve been made privy to before. Attending the...
Martha Stewart dishes on which former ‘SNL’ star she plans on dating
Over the last several years in the spotlight, former SNL star Pete Davidson has notably dated a slew of popular female figures in the industry. From pop phenomenon Ariana Grande to socialite Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s personal life is attached to plenty of fierce women. Perhaps the 28-year-old comedian is on the verge of dating his most surprising counterpart yet—renowned celebrity businesswoman Martha Stewart.
