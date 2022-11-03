Read full article on original website
NHL
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
NHL
11/7 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
We saw a Kings team go 2-1-1 in three road games and one home game this past week. The week gave Kings fans a pair of blowouts and a pair of one-goal games with the Kings winning one of each other of the two types of outcomes. In total, the Kings outscored their four opponents 13-12. The week began with a three-game Central Division road trip in St. Louis, Dallas and Chicago and ended back in Los Angeles where the Kings played their first game of a four-game home stand against the Florida Panthers.
NHL
Nichushkin out one month for Avalanche after ankle surgery
CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Valeri Nichushkin is expected to be out a month for the Colorado Avalanche because of ankle surgery. The forward has missed four games, last playing a 3-2 shootout victory at the New York Rangers on Oct. 25. Nichushkin, who signed an eight-year contract with the Avalanche on July 11, is tied for the team lead in goals (seven) and fourth with 12 points in seven games.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-2) at DEVILS (9-3-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Jesper Bratt,...
NHL
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
The Oilers continue their four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One...
NHL
Capitals score four on power play against Oilers, end skid
WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals, who scored four power-play goals in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Monday. The goals were Kuznetsov's first this season. "I thought he was going. He had speed and he...
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
NHL
Former Bruin Peter McNab Passes Away at 70
BOSTON - Former Bruins forward Peter McNab passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. The Vancouver native played eight seasons with the Black & Gold from 1976-84 during the height of the club's "Lunch Pail A.C." era. After spending the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo,...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 7, 2022
Isaiah George returns, Quinn Finley scores and Tristan Lennox records a shutout. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. GEORGE RETURNS FROM...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Lightning looking to slow down McDavid, Oilers
Wild seek consistency vs. Kings; Kraken host Predators, eye fifth straight win. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 11 games Tuesday. McDavid ready to start next 100-game block. Maybe...
NHL
Caps Overpower Oilers, 5-4
Facing the high-octane offense of the Edmonton Oilers and their dangerous one-two punch of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Caps managed to keep them at arm's length all game long on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Washington scored the game's first two goals and kept the Oilers at least a goal away from them for the remainder of the evening, powering past Edmonton 5-4 on the strength of four extra-man tallies to halt a four-game slide (0-2-2).
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
Anaheim Ducks players act in 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'
Terry, Zegras, Jones put acting skills to test in new episode. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry and Max Jones are taking their talents to the big screen. The three Anaheim Ducks forwards shot a cameo for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series. Based on the movie "The Mighty Ducks," after failing...
NHL
Blackwood, Palat Recovery Timelines | INJURY REPORT
Blackwood and Palat are both expected to miss several weeks as they recover from their respective injuries. This morning Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared some insight into the expected timelines for recovery for both Mackenzie Blackwood and Ondrej Palat. Palat underwent surgery last week just a groin injury, the...
NHL
Canucks say signing Horvat to new contract is 'priority'
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks hope to sign captain Bo Horvat to a new contract, but the forward's hot start to the season will at least increase his trade value if they can't reach an agreement, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Monday. Rutherford told Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver...
