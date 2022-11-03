ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two ‘Bachelor’ brides wore the same $12K wedding dress three months apart

By Kristin Contino
 5 days ago

A dress so nice, it was chosen twice.

Two different women from “The Bachelor” walked down the aisle in the same Galia Lahav “Magia” lace wedding gown just three months apart — and according to the designer, it was all a coincidence.

Haley Ferguson and Amanda Stanton, who competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on Season 20 of the reality dating show, both wore the $12,000 fitted trumpet-style dress with sheer side panels for their respective June and September weddings.

The brides “got married quite close to each other’s date, so none of them were aware, as far as [we] know of course, that the other chose the same gown,” a representative for the brand told Page Six Style, adding, “It’s just that good of a gown.”

A sketch of the “Magia” style by Galia Lahav.
Galia Lahav

The dress, which features a romantic tulle bottom with a cathedral-length train, might have been worn by two Bachelor Nation women who once fought over the same man, but each bride made the look uniquely hers.

Ferguson, who starred with her twin sister Emily on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” was the first to wear the dress, sporting the form-fitting style for her June wedding to professional hockey player Oula Palve in Las Vegas.

In an Instagram Reel , the former reality star shared how she customized the sexy wedding gown to all white after originally ordering it in a nude colorway with white lace.

Ferguson also shared her concerns that people thought the gown was “super revealing” in her post.

To give the dress a more modest appearance she later covered up the sheer side panels with more appliqués, the brand rep told us.

She also wore the straps, which are meant to be worn hanging down, pulled up over her shoulders for the wedding.

As for Stanton, she gave the lacy look a different twist, changing into it for her romantic September wedding reception after marrying real estate agent Michael Fogel .

The mom of two kept most of the design the way the original one was, according to the rep, with the sexy, see-through sides of her gown shown off in the photos and videos she shared on Instagram .

For her ceremony look, Stanton went a different route, choosing a long-sleeved lace Monique Lhuillier gown reminiscent of the one Kate Middleton wore to marry Prince William .

Coincidentally, a third “Bachelor” bride, Astrid Loch — who married fellow Bachelor Nation fave Kevin Wendt last week — chose a similar lace Galia Lahav wedding gown as her pals, wearing the label’s “Maya” style ($10,800).

Loch — who met Wendt on “Bachelor in Paradise” and welcomed a son with him last year — wore a detachable overskirt for the ceremony and took it off for the rest of the evening.

After seeing all of these stunning bridal looks, we’d give our final rose to Galia Lahav, too.

