It's been an arduous campaign trail the past couple of months on Key Biscayne and now, stormy weather may make voting on Election Day a challenge. From hate mail condemning both mayoral candidates and complaints filed against three PACs, to an alleged bumping incident between two political figures and recent allegations of verbal threats from two candidates against a Village code enforcement employee, this election process seemed to have its share of negatives.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO