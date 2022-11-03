Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Support Ed London for Council seat
Thank you, Islander News, for providing the forum to express my deep gratitude to Ed London, who has done so much for our community as a KB resident and serving on the Council unselfishly for so many years. As politics on the Key seem to have gotten rather ugly, I...
islandernews.com
It is finally here... attention of island voters and candidates now turns to Election Day
An exhaustive and at times acrimonious island political campaign has now come to an end on the island and Tuesday, November 8, a portion of the island’s 8,152 registered voters are now in a position to decide who will be the Village new Mayor, replacing Mike Davey, and three new Councimembers.
islandernews.com
Gomez’s love of KB and desire to serve community deserves your vote
I have talked with a lot of people about this election and what I heard is that people do not know the real Fausto Gomez. Fausto the person and his essence. We all are vulnerable people and it is not easy to open our private life in public, show our feelings, or history. I know this firsthand.
islandernews.com
Close to a third of island’s voters have cast a ballot; could potential storm impact Election Day turnout?
It's been an arduous campaign trail the past couple of months on Key Biscayne and now, stormy weather may make voting on Election Day a challenge. From hate mail condemning both mayoral candidates and complaints filed against three PACs, to an alleged bumping incident between two political figures and recent allegations of verbal threats from two candidates against a Village code enforcement employee, this election process seemed to have its share of negatives.
islandernews.com
Nicole expected to transition to a Tropical Storm and strengthen, how will Miami be impacted?
With Miami-Dade County under a Tropical Storm Watch, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tuesday morning it expects Subtropical Storm Nicole to switch to a Tropical Storm and begin strengthening later Tuesday. As of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Nicole was located 400 miles ENE of the northwestern...
islandernews.com
Nicole could make FL landfall as a hurricane; DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 34 counties, including Miami-Dade
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami latest advisory has Subtropical Storm making Florida landfall in the early hours Thursday as a Cat-1 hurricane somewhere in Palm Beach County. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nicole was located 435 ENE of the Bahamas, moving NW at 9 mph with 45 mph...
islandernews.com
Food moves front and center in this year’s Rotary Wine Festival
It has at times been billed as “the ultimate wine experience,” which sounds amazing enough, but this year’s 17th Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest might be offering one of the best lineups of food in the storied history of the event. The festival, which...
islandernews.com
Pre-Election Day island dining options
Election Day is tomorrow, and while you ponder how to vote Tuesday, make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 7, 2022. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a...
islandernews.com
South Florida now under a hurricane and storm surge watch ahead of Nicole
Early Monday morning, subtropical storm Nicole formed close to the Bahamas and with parts of South Florida now in the forecast cone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida. The watch extends from the Volusia / Brevard County Line...
islandernews.com
Miami police still looking for hit-and-run car that killed woman in Edgewater area
Miami Police is intensifying the search for a car that struck and killed a French woman last week in downtown Miami. Traffic Homicide investigators are looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage. 24-year-old Justine Avenet’s was hit on...
